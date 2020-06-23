Epic Games Store Partners with Battery and Havas Media for Creative and Media Duties for “The Vault” Free Game Campaign

Bold campaign pushes Epic Game Store to over 61 Million Monthly Active Users on PC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery and Havas Media announce today that the Epic Games Store joined forces with the Havas Group for creative and media duties on an unprecedented user acquisition campaign “The Vault”. The pair executed the media, strategy, and creative development for this global campaign through an integrated approach to increase global awareness and drive new user acquisition.



“The Vault” campaign, which ran from May 14th through June 18th, featured a major, top-secret free game giveaway each week that players could acquire and keep forever. Media focused on digital and got placed across 21 markets, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Russia, to name a few.

“Since launching the Epic Games Store, we’ve always wanted to create a huge event around our very successful Free Games weekly program to give something awesome to players worldwide, and we decided to go big. We invested in acquiring the rights to give four of the biggest games in the world away free. We needed an agency partner who could execute big for us globally. Battery’s deep experience in gaming plus Havas Group’s media capabilities fit the bill. The results have exceeded our expectations,” said Steve Allison, GM Epic Games Store. “In 2020, we’ve been growing at a historic rate. Epic Games Store partners have a huge audience of players to sell their games to and receive 88% of the revenue, instead of only 70% as on other platforms.”

As a result of “The Vault” campaign, the Epic Games Store set many new user milestones, including average Peak Concurrent Users (PCCU) on PC of 13 million and Monthly Active Users (MAU) on PC of over 61 million.

Battery led creative out of Los Angeles and Havas led Media out of Chicago through Havas Group’s Village approach. Through this integrated approach, Havas Media and Battery will continue to drive more meaningful moments for Epic Games’ legions of fans.

“We are incredibly proud of this launch and the opportunity to partner with Epic Games, a true paragon of the gaming industry,” said Lisa Evia, President, Havas Media overseeing Chicago and Canada. “By crafting a meaningful media experience, we were able to authentically connect the brand with gamers and drive extraordinary performance and growth for the Epic Games Store on a global scale.”

“Battery was thrilled to partner with the Epic Games Store during this time to deliver incredible free games and value to players worldwide. We’re honored to help the Epic Game Store with this global initiative,” said Mike Parseghian, Partner/Head of Brand Management.

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Battle Breakers, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology, the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D platform, is freely available at unrealengine.com. The Epic Games Store launched in 2018 to give developers the best revenue share from sales of their games and offers a curated library of games plus gives players free games weekly that they can keep forever. Visit the Epic Games Store at epicgames.com. Epic Games Publishing puts developers first by offering best-in-class resources, technology and terms, with expansive creative freedom so that talented developers can make the best game possible.

About Battery

Battery’s mission is to create brand impact with work that cannot be ignored. Founded in Los Angeles in 2013, the company was awarded “Small Agency of the Year” by Advertising Age three times over the last five years and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Fastest Growing Private Companies in LA three years in a row. Battery creates global advertising campaigns for forward-thinking clients, including Epic Games, Netflix, Royal Bank of Canada and the L.A. Clippers. For more information, visit batteryagency.com .

About Havas Media

At Havas Media Group we believe that more meaningful media can help build more meaningful brands. Our media agencies are home to more than 10,000 specialists and are the most dynamic and advanced in their markets. With offices in 144 countries worldwide, our teams also offer best-in-class services in the fields of programmatic buying, mobile, data consulting, performance marketing, out of home and geo-local, and social media. For more information, visit havasmedia.com or follow Havas Media USA on Twitter (@HavasMediaUSA).

