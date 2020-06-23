Parallels Celebrates 14 Years of Innovations with Limited-Time Discount Offer on Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac

All Mac users can save 25 percent on Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac and easily run Windows and Mac apps simultaneously on one computer

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Parallels announced a 25 percent discount offer for Mac users to buy or upgrade to Parallels® Desktop 15 for Mac at parallels.com/desktop before July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST). Parallels Desktop, industry-leading software for simultaneously running Windows applications on a Mac, also includes complimentary concurrent one-year subscriptions to Parallels Toolbox ( parallels.com/toolbox ) and Parallels Access™ ( parallels.com/access ).



“Today more than ever, Mac users may unexpectedly need to run Windows applications on their Macs to be able to work remotely or collaborate with others,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Parallels Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support. “Our engineers have dedicated more than 14 years of work to create innovative features and integrate them into Parallels Desktop, which empowers more than seven million customers—businesses, knowledge workers, families and students—to seamlessly run Windows on their Macs without rebooting so they can do everything they need on one computer.”

Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac

The Parallels Desktop 15 Installation Assistant makes it simple to get Windows on your Mac in just a few clicks—whether it’s moving your Windows PC, its applications and files to your Mac; downloading and automatically installing a free evaluation copy of Windows 10 directly from Microsoft on your Mac; purchasing Windows 10 Home or Pro Edition and automatically installing it on your Mac; or importing an existing Windows, Linux or Boot Camp installation. It even offers to make your Windows installation look like a Mac in Coherence™ Mode—which makes Windows invisible while all Windows applications are available from a Start menu, in your Dock, Launch Pad or on your desktop—or just like a PC with Windows in Full Screen Mode, with macOS and its apps just a swipe away.

New support for Apple Metal API and DirectX 11, 10 and 9 on Metal are included in Parallels Desktop 15 to deliver best-in-class graphics performance. Now customers can run many demanding Windows programs—including computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) applications and PC games—which did not run on prior versions.

macOS Catalina integrations include improved Sidecar support with processing of Apple Pencil tilt and double-tap, which can be used with programs such as CorelDRAW and Microsoft Sketchpad. Apple Sign-in is now available on Parallels Desktop, providing users with a consistent sign-in experience they can trust and the convenience of not having to remember multiple accounts and passwords.

Innovation Highlights from 14 Years of Parallels Desktop for Mac



June 15, 2006 – Parallels Desktop launches and becomes the world's first virtualization software for Mac. Mac users are now able to run Windows and Mac OS X simultaneously without having to restart via Boot Camp and can copy or cut and paste between operating systems (OSes).





Parallels Desktop launches and becomes the world’s first virtualization software for Mac. Mac users are now able to run Windows and Mac OS X simultaneously without having to restart via Boot Camp and can copy or cut and paste between operating systems (OSes). February 27, 2007 – Coherence Mode introduced customers to the option of running Windows invisibly in the background and using Windows apps in their macOS environment with native Mac gestures.

November 4, 2009 – Full support for Windows 7 and OS X Snow Leopard. Support for Apple trackpad gestures and keyboard actions (such as drag-and-drop and copy-and-paste) is added to easily work between the systems.

September 14, 2010 – Mac OS X Spotlight search is integrated with Windows, furthering a seamless experience for Parallels Desktop customers.

November 6, 2011 – NASA is spotted running Parallels Desktop in Mission Control on their MacBook computers when NASA successfully landed the Curiosity Rover on Mars!

June 2011 – Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition launches with features that unify volume license keys. It also introduced a license portal resource for IT administrators.

September 4, 2012 – Support for DirectX 10 and Bluetooth devices is added across both Windows and macOS.

August 28, 2013 – Parallels Access for iOS launches. Customers can now use iPad and iPhone devices (as well as any HTML5 browser) with native touch gestures to access and run applications and work with files on their remote Mac and its Windows virtual machines (VMs), as well as remote Windows PC, anytime from anywhere.

September 5, 2013 – Seamless integration with Dropbox, iCloud and SkyDrive cloud services is added, plus virtual machine performance is improved by 40 percent.

August 19, 2015 – Parallels Desktop 11 and Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro Edition launch with OS X El Capitan and Windows 10 support. Best feature of this year? The world’s first voice personal assistant on the Mac: Windows 10 Cortana works with both macOS and Windows! Siri did not appear on Mac until later.

August 18, 2016 – Parallels Toolbox for Mac —a standalone product featuring 25 single-purpose tools that simplifies common Mac tasks to just one-click, with new tools added regularly—entered the market.

June 29, 2017 – Parallels Toolbox for Windows launched to simplify common Windows computing tasks to just one-click.





Parallels Toolbox for Windows launched to simplify common Windows computing tasks to just one-click. March 2019: Parallels Desktop wins a DEVIE award for BEST in Operating System Development.

August 13, 2019 – Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac introduced support for DirectX 11, 10 and 9 on Apple Metal, enabling customers to run many demanding Windows programs and PC games which did not run on prior versions.

Pricing and Availability

The limited-time birthday savings offer to buy or upgrade to Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac at a 25 percent discount is available online before July 1, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) at parallels.com/desktop , where free full-featured 14-day trials are also available.



Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac Upgrade from any edition to a perpetual license US$37.49 New subscription US$59.99 for the first year New perpetual license US$74.99 Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro Edition Upgrade from any edition US$37.49 for the first year New subscription US$74.99 for the first year Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition US$74.99 for the first year

Parallels Desktop subscriptions include complimentary concurrent three-month subscriptions to Parallels Toolbox and Parallels Access, which are also separately available to all PC and Mac users as standalone products, with free trials and subscriptions at parallels.com/toolbox and parallels.com/access .

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it possible and simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers take advantage of the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be—local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications—including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels® , and WinZip®—to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit corel.com .

