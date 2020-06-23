Four Black Female Doctors Launch New National Medical Show Addressing Health Concerns and Inequities Affecting Women and the Black Community – The C4PEMD

Real Doctors Unite Their Voices on Real Issues to Spread Factual Information and Save Lives: Empowering Women to Own Their Own Health

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four prominent female doctors of color have joined forces to launch a new television program aimed at addressing the unique health concerns and inequities in women and the Black community called The C4PEMD. Members of the esteemed panel of experts are Drs. Amber K. Brooks, Tamika Knox, LaKesha Legree, and Kristen Trulear-Jackson.



During this roundtable-style talks show, the doctors will cover a myriad of topics from mental wellness to motherhood. The candid conversations will be informative-backed by research and science – but each doctor infuses her vibe and personality on the subject.

The C4PEMD was born out of our collective desire to effect REAL change in health disparities and women's health,” said Dr. Brooks, "And the time is NOW. The global COVID19 pandemic has unmasked long-standing health disparities, offering a renewed opportunity to re-engage in authentic and transparent conversations; provide tangible and relatable healthcare information to persons of color and women; and empower and equip persons of color and women to take control of their emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing.”

A preview of the show’s pilot episode can be viewed here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/k3x7tu0rvv314qj/The%20Cape%2C%20MD%20-%20Trailer.mp4?dl=0



The weekly shows recently debuted on YouTube with an ever-growing audience. The shows are currently 30 minutes and feature special guests occasionally.

About the Doctors:

Dr. Kristen Trulear-Jackson, a board-certified anesthesiologist, and has spent the majority of her career in private practice and most recently as an independent contractor. She has additional training in medical aesthetics and opened Renew Med Spa in 2019. Dr. Trulear-Jackson earned a medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine.

Dr. Tamika Knox is board-certified in family and sports medicine. She has deep experience working the patients with cancer, diabetes, HIV, mental illness, and more. Dr. Knox earned a medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine.

After practicing at a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dr. LaKesha Legree, a board-certified anesthesiologist, founded the Elev8 MD Wellness Center where she serves as the Medical Director who specializes in Ketamine treatments and mental wellness. Dr. Legree earned a medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine.

Dr. Amber Brooks is a board-certified anesthesiologist who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to patient care. Named one of the “Best Doctors in America,” she also leads clinical research trials that seek non-medication treatment options for older adults of color with chronic pain. Dr. Brooks earned a medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine.

For more information about The C4PEMD, please visit the show’s website: www.THEC4PEMD.com

