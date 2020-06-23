Afrika Umoja and Black Farmers Association of South Africa (BFASA) Collaborate to Help Tackle COVID-19

Afrika Umoja announces a partnership with the Black Farmers Association of South Africa (BFASA); BFASA is an Association that has the best interests of the farming community at its core; The partnership will enable BFASA to set up and distribute disinfecting products throughout the country.

Afrika Umoja, an initiative started by Cape Town temporary architecture specialists HOTT3D, the African Energy Chamber – Africa’s leading chamber of successful networks and partnerships – together with pan-African energy event organizer Africa Oil & Power, is proud to announce a partnership with the Black Farmers Association of South Africa (BFASA).

BFASA is an Association that has the best interests of the farming community at its core and has a membership of 50,000 black subsistence farmers including farmers on small pieces of land, farmers with a small turnover and smallholder farmers in all nine provinces.

The partnership will enable BFASA to set up operational deep-cleaning and sanitizing teams and build hand operated stations that spray mist onto surfaces and sites throughout the country, as well as supply the market with their unique product, Santab. Santab is produced in South Africa and is sold as effervescent tabs that can be dissolved in five liters of water. The tablets are compact and easy to transport.

Afrika Umoja and BFASA will use their networks to distribute the Santabs and disinfecting products across South Africa, and also intend to educate people on how to sanitize, especially in rural areas.

BFASA has also partnered with the House of Monarch and King Mthimkhulu III, whereby BFASA will manage agricultural activities on the land owned by the King. The King will authorize the agricultural activities of BFASA, including the cultivation of land for the local market as well as for the export market. Other activities and sources of employment and income such as the alignment with Afrika Umoja will benefit communities greatly.

“BFASA is a vision I have held for some time and the joint activities with Afrika Umoja, supported by our close association with King Mthimkhulu III and House of Monarch, will enable us to achieve many of our objectives. Our Members, small farmers, tenant farmers, will now have an additional, credible, sustainable career path and source of income for themselves and their families,” notes Dr. Lennox Xolile Mtshagi, President of BFASA.

“I admire the work of BFASA and support their joint activity with Afrika Umoja. This arrangement will ensure commercial opportunities for our People,” says King Mthimkhulu III.

“We are very excited to be able to work with BFASA on this initiative, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact globally and we at Afrika Umoja are happy to provide businesses and national and provincial governments with solutions for the challenge of distributing products to help sanitize their work places and homes,” says Katie Brock, Director for Afrika Umoja.

Contact Katie Brock at k.brock@africaoilandpower.com if your organization is interested in working with Afrika Umoja (https://AfrikaUmoja.co.za) or would like to inquire on Santab or other products.