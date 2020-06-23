LiveAction Extends Industry-Leading Application and Network Monitoring Capabilities into AWS and Azure

New public cloud monitoring capabilities make LiveNX the industry’s only unified solution for end-to-end visibility from the network to the cloud

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveAction , the leader in network performance management, today announced new cloud monitoring capabilities that will extend network and application visibility into Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure public cloud infrastructure. Using the LiveNX performance monitoring platform, IT teams can now access the same in-depth level of analytics across their public cloud workloads as they have for on-premises environments – all through a single, unified interface. LiveAction’s cloud monitoring solution is the only one on the market offering packet to flow visualization capabilities for true application performance visibility in the public cloud.



Most cloud monitoring tools – whether directly from cloud providers or specialized point solutions – are often burdensome to manage alongside existing monitoring products and can’t provide a comprehensive view of network or application issues that extend across both on-premises and public cloud environments. While public cloud adoption continues to rise, blind spots in these environments are prevalent and can be costly. According to Gartner , “by 2021, fewer than 15% of organizations will implement holistic monitoring solutions, putting $255 billion of investments in cloud-based solutions at risk.”

“As enterprises continue to adopt public cloud infrastructure, and traditional on-premises boundaries continue to evaporate, complete visibility across complex hybrid IT environments has become a business imperative,” said Vishwas Puttasubbappa, vice president of engineering at LiveAction. “The new cloud monitoring capabilities we’ve built into LiveNX represent an exciting new stage in the evolution of the platform. IT teams can now access the granular insights they need in a single pane of glass to quickly identify, troubleshoot and resolve issues across the traditional network and into the cloud.”

New and existing LiveNX users can now bring advanced monitoring capabilities into AWS and Azure environments easily. The platform ingests cloud flow logs and integrates with cloud APIs, while LiveAction’s new LiveWire Virtual product will enable teams to capture and convert packets that are traversing the public cloud into flow data, which is then consumed by LiveNX for in-depth performance analytics and visualization. This ultimately allows organizations to examine traffic behavior, application usage and performance within cloud infrastructure the same way they do on-premises.

Beyond providing deep insights into cloud workloads, these advanced cloud monitoring capabilities within LiveNX are perfect for a variety of other critical enterprise IT use cases, including:

Cloud Migrations – When transitioning on-premises applications to public cloud environments, the solution can provide data-driven pre-deployment assessments to measure bandwidth usage and performance baselines, as well as post-deployment validation reports.

– When transitioning on-premises applications to public cloud environments, the solution can provide data-driven pre-deployment assessments to measure bandwidth usage and performance baselines, as well as post-deployment validation reports. Cost and Consumption Analyses – These new capabilities can help IT teams measure the performance and utilization baselines of cloud applications and services against trends over time to facilitate capacity planning and optimization.

– These new capabilities can help IT teams measure the performance and utilization baselines of cloud applications and services against trends over time to facilitate capacity planning and optimization. Security Incident Response – LiveNX can now enable users with clear and deep visibility into accepted and rejected traffic within cloud environments to pinpoint origin, path and destination details that are critical to security investigations.

– LiveNX can now enable users with clear and deep visibility into accepted and rejected traffic within cloud environments to pinpoint origin, path and destination details that are critical to security investigations. Ongoing End-to-End Monitoring and Troubleshooting – From a single interface, the solution can provide an end-to-end path analysis of applications that cross between on-premises networks and the cloud, helping IT teams triage issues and effectively focus troubleshooting efforts whether on the network, in the cloud or somewhere in between.

LiveNX for AWS and Azure is available today. LiveWire Virtual for AWS will be available as a preview on July 15, 2020. For more information, visit: https://www.liveaction.com/products/LiveNX-network-monitoring-software/

