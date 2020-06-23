Keyssa, Inc. Board of Directors Appoints John LeMoncheck Chairman and CEO

Company Sees Strong Market Demand for its Technology, Taps Industry Leader

/EIN News/ -- Campbell, California, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyssa, a leader in high-speed, contactless connectivity, today announced the appointment of John LeMoncheck as Chairman and CEO. John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in commercializing new technologies, specifically in bringing 60GHz-based technologies to market. John has served as president of Keyssa for the past 12 months.

“I am thrilled to take over the reins at this exciting time in Keyssa’s development ” said John. “Keyssa has defined the perfect application for 60GHz technology and has the customers and design wins that demonstrate the maturity of the product. We fully anticipate strong growth in the next few years as this technology is deployed in a wide range of customer applications.”

John has spent the last 25 years bringing complex semiconductor and materials products to market in applications including wireless and wired communications, consumer electronics, smart toys and human interface devices. Prior to Keyssa, John was president and CEO of Cambrios Advanced Materials. From 2006 until 2011, John was president and CEO of SiBEAM, one of the first companies to commercialize 60GHz high-speed connection technology. Prior to SiBEAM, John was VP/GM of Silicon Image’s CE and PC/Display Products and led the development of the first HDMI interface chips. He holds a BSEE from UC San Diego and studied computation and neural systems at Caltech under Carver Mead.

“The Board is pleased that John has accepted this position and is committed to leading Keyssa at this important time,” said Shankar Chandran, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Samsung Catalyst Fund, and member of the Board of Directors at Keyssa. “John is a proven leader with strong operational skills and business vision, and the board is confident that he is the right person to usher in this next chapter of growth for the company.”

“There is no one better suited for this position than John,” said Don McKinney, Keyssa Board Member and Partner at McKinney Ventures. “Keyssa’s technology is a game changer; the opportunity is huge. We have full confidence in his ability to execute and take this company to the next level.”

To learn more about Keyssa and its contactless connector, click here to view a 4-minute video, or visit Keyssa’s website at http://www.keyssa.com/.

About Keyssa

The mechanical connector has remained unchanged for over 100 years - metal touching metal – and has not kept pace with other fundamental components of computing devices. Signal integrity, EMI/RFI, and connector reliability, inside and outside of devices, continue to challenge product designers. Founded in 2009, Keyssa, Inc. brings advanced technology to an age-old problem by developing a solid-state connector that uses Extremely High Frequencies (EHF) to provide low-power, high-speed data transfer – securely and simply. With over 280 patent filings, Keyssa has reinvented the connector. Keyssa has volume implementations in a range of markets, including mobile, consumer electronics, displays, automotive, medical, and factory automation.

# # #

Copyright © 2020 Keyssa, Inc. All rights reserved.

Keyssa, the Keyssa logo and the K logo are trademarks of Keyssa in the United States and other countries. Other names used are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Attachment

Steve Venuti, VP Marketing Keyssa, Inc. 4086372330 steve@keyssa.com