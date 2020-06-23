Conduent Healthy Communities Institute and Envisio Alliance Brings Strategy Management Tech to Guide Public Health Initiatives Amid Reopening Plans

/EIN News/ -- Blend of municipalities’ population health and strategic planning data provides new insight into efficacy of safe reopening efforts



Improved visibility, collaboration, and accountability allows for real-time assessment of actions to improve access to care and address social determinants of health amid COVID-19 pandemic

Exclusive alliance marks Envisio entrance into U.S. commercial healthcare market

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and RICHMOND, British Columbia, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) and Envisio Solutions, Inc. today announced a new alliance to bring Envisio’s strategy execution and performance management technology to Conduent’s Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) service offering. The partnership between Conduent and Envisio brings health systems, non-profits, collaboratives and public health agencies advanced data aggregation to create actionable insights and a single-source solution to implement and manage detailed, multilayered plans to resume economic activities while tracking community health during an evolving pandemic.

Though varied, reopening activities have occurred in all 50 states. However a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across multiple states could negatively impact consumer activity and spending, making the ability to assess the complex processes for safely reopening the economy an essential exercise to boost community confidence. Organizations have long relied on the Conduent HCI platform for accurate data on population health and social determinants of health, particularly for underserved populations who have been hit especially hard by the novel coronavirus. Envisio’s strategic planning and execution tools, which can be integrated into the HCI platform or used on their own, add a new dimension of accountability and guidance for organizations to effectively address unmet social needs and other issues affecting the community’s most vulnerable members.

“The pandemic has also shined a light on persistent health disparities. To move forward, real-time, actionable information management is the key to achieving the balancing act between public health and reopening the economy,” said David Williams, General Manager, Healthcare Provider Solutions, Conduent. “We are proud to add Envisio’s leading technology to enable our multi-disciplinary team of public health professionals to deliver strategic guidance to help organizations focus on the right activities to build trust, prevent new outbreaks and improve outcomes for the most vulnerable citizens in their communities.”

Envisio’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Bell agrees. “Addressing community response equitably requires commitment to strategic action supported by data analysis. Over 100 public institutions build strong relationships in their communities by using Envisio to produce dashboards with performance data and implementation progress to encourage an informed and engaged citizenry. We’re excited to partner with Conduent to support the Healthy Communities Institute. Working together, we are creating a solid platform for building trust within communities that must forge a path through this crisis.”

HCI is helping healthcare and public health professionals set priorities and align resources to improve health outcomes, wellness and unmet social needs for more than 115 million lives in 530 counties. The addition of Envisio’s strategic planning and execution technology follows the recent launch of the HCI COVID-19 At-Risk Populations , a website to make localized population health data available to organizations on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus.

About Healthy Communities Institute

Conduent Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) specializes in providing social determinants of health data to organizations so that they can improve health in the populations they work with. HCI offers three solutions: 1) data on health and social determinants of health to show populations at highest risk for various health and community health concerns 2) consulting services that can help clients better understand the data; and 3) a platform that can help clients track progress on plans.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

About Envisio

Envisio is the number one strategy and performance management software platform for the public sector. More than a hundred regional agencies, local governments, and school districts build and manage plans, analyze and track data, and share results with their stakeholders with Envisio’s cloud-based solution.

Envisio’s strategy execution software gives you total visibility into what is being delivered across your organization and where there are roadblocks. The integrated analytics function makes it easy to analyze and visualize progress made against your performance measures and align them with your plans. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.envisio.com.

