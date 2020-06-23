Aptean Attracts Strategic Growth Capital to Accelerate Innovation and Global Expansion

Charlesbank Capital Partners to Join TA Associates and Vista Equity Partners to Back Aptean’s Expertise in Mission-Critical, Industry-Specific ERP and Supply Chain Solutions

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain solutions, announced that funds affiliated with Charlesbank Capital Partners , a leading private equity firm focused on middle-market companies, has signed a definitive agreement to make a strategic growth investment in the company. Charlesbank will join existing investors TA Associates and Vista Equity Partners as institutional shareholders in Aptean. As part of the transaction, TA Associates will also make a further investment in Aptean. The funding provides additional capital that will enable Aptean to increase its investment in innovation and accelerate its global growth. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, pending customary regulatory approval.



TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean, stated, “Charlesbank is an experienced and successful investor in middle-market growth companies. The firm’s investment in Aptean reflects confidence in our growth plans and our ongoing expansion, even amid today’s turbulent market forces. We believe that our ability to meet the mission-critical needs of specific industries with cloud-hosted, purpose-built ERP and supply chain software is unmatched in our sector. These added investments by Charlesbank and TA Associates will enable us to accelerate the development of our next-generation cloud solutions, as well as our organic and inorganic growth initiatives.”

Aptean has more than 4,100 enterprise clients in over 20 industries across more than 50 countries who rely on its mission-critical ERP, supply chain and compliance applications to run their daily operations. Key industries for Aptean include both process and discrete manufacturing, as well as distribution. Charlesbank is investing in Aptean during a rapid growth phase for the software company. Over the past 15 months, through significant investment in organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions, Aptean’s total revenues have almost doubled and its international footprint now represents almost half of the total company. Equally important, Aptean has grown its talented employee base to more than 1,700 individuals across the globe. Further, significant investments have been made at the leadership level, recruiting several experienced, world-class executives to the management team to help support Aptean’s rapid global expansion.

Hythem T. El-Nazer, a Managing Director at TA Associates, said, “Since making our investment in Aptean in April of 2019, the business has accelerated its growth through continued innovation in new applications and strategic acquisitions. Aptean’s significant investment in cloud applications has led to an almost 100% growth in SaaS bookings over the last 36 months, providing significant tailwinds for the future. We are thrilled to welcome Charlesbank as a new investment partner, and are excited to make a further growth capital investment in Aptean, solidifying our commitment to its future.”

Marc Teillon, Co-Head of the Foundation Fund and a Senior Managing Director at Vista, stated, “We could not be more excited to continue our nearly decade-long support of Aptean as the company expands both its innovation roadmap and geographic footprint. Aptean is poised to add next-generation cloud solutions that complement its existing offerings and is well-positioned to further expand its global reach. Vista looks forward to continuing to work with the executive management team and TA Associates, and we are pleased to have Charlesbank join us, as we build on Aptean’s strengths in serving the ERP and supply chain software markets globally.”

Hiren Mankodi, Managing Director at Charlesbank, commented, “Now is the perfect time to invest in Aptean, joining TA Associates and Vista Equity Partners to accelerate the company’s growth. Aptean’s strong brand, rapid expansion, industry-specific solutions and forward-looking strategy have made it a clear success story in enterprise software over the past several years.” Fellow Charlesbank Managing Director Ryan Carroll added, “Aptean perfectly exemplifies the type of investment we look for at Charlesbank: a strong-performing company with an experienced management team and a well-defined area of focus. We are excited to be backing TVN Reddy and the Aptean management team on the next phase of their journey.”

Charlesbank Capital Partners, TA Associates and Vista Equity Partners will have equal representation on the Aptean Board of Directors. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisors to Aptean, Vista Equity Partners and TA Associates. Ropes & Gray LLP is acting as legal advisor to Charlesbank Capital Partners.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals. Over 4,100 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $6 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com .

About TA Associates

TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $33.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $2 billion per year. The firm’s more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com .

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a U.S.-headquartered investment firm with more than $57 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Vista exclusively invests in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, credit, public equity, and permanent capital strategies. As a value-added investor with a long-term perspective, Vista contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies to realize their full potential. Vista’s investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity. For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com .

