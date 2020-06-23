rfxcel, the Global Leader in Supply Chain Track and Trace Solutions, Teams with the International Committee of the Red Cross to Ensure Worldwide Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain Security

/EIN News/ -- Reno, NV, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rfxcel, the global leader in supply chain track and trace solutions, today announced that it has teamed with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to ensure it remains compliant with global pharmaceutical regulations and can secure all facets of its complex supply chain, including the safety of its staff.

The ICRC will deploy rfxcel’s Compliance Management (rCM) and Serialization Processing (rSP) solutions to comply with existing and upcoming pharmaceutical regulations in every country where it sends its humanitarian action and support. Specifically, the ICRC will focus rCM and rSP on its supply chains in Switzerland, Jordan, and Pakistan. Switzerland’s laws will align with the EU’s Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD); Pakistan and Jordan are anticipated to enact regulations in 2020 and 2025, respectively, though that timing may change.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the ICRC is an independent, neutral organization that provides humanitarian aid for victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence. It responds to emergencies while promoting respect for international humanitarian law. It employs 20,000 professionals who work in approximately 100 countries.

rfxcel will also provide a six-month pilot of its innovative Integrated Monitoring (rIM) solution, which can track more than a dozen environmental variables in real time on land, sea, and air. rIM’s Cluster Mapping technology will help the ICRC with actionable data to reroute or recall shipments if a problem arises.

“Since the beginning of this project, we knew that humanitarian action has one of the most demanding supply chains in terms of resilience, adaptation, and security,” rfxcel Sales Director Anne-Marie Cehovic said. “It’s an honor for rfxcel to help ICRC achieve supply chain visibility and protect its brand reputation with our regulatory compliance and traceability solutions. We look forward to a rewarding partnership.”

Humanitarian action is a challenging undertaking, so the ICRC wants to go beyond regulatory compliance. rfxcel’s solutions will make its shipments more efficient and yield cost savings through optimized stock visibility. As supply chain visibility is crucial to the ICRC’s operations, rCM and rSP will also ensure that the right drugs, food, and other materials are delivered at the right time to the right place, ensuring data and platform integrity.

About rfxcel

Founded in 2003, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies manage every aspect of their supply chains, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as traceability, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the EU, Britain, Latin America, Russia, the Middle East, India, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region.

