Endexx Products to Restock in Mass Retail and Pharmacy Stores Across the United States

CAVE CREEK, AZ, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Endexx Corporation, (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced it has secured re-orders from the company’s major global distributor and additional retailers for its high-quality hemp-derived products.

Amid COVID-19, CBD Unlimited initially noticed a sharp spike in demand for its products, followed by the products being stuck in Distribution Centers nationwide. Shortly before Memorial Day, order flow and restocking resumed at a rapid pace. The pandemic has fundamentally created significant opportunities for the Company as consumers seek interest in the rising and favored trend for more natural health and wellness solutions. In turn, the Company has developed and initiated key relationships with players in the mass retail and pharmacy, as well as, independent wellness markets in order to meet this demand.

CBD Unlimited now has access to a tremendous distribution network as a result of this new venture. On the heels of the economy opening back up, the Company is well-positioned and ready to begin roll-out orders so that shelves at mass retail and pharmacy locations will be fully stocked.

“I am exceptionally proud of what our team has been able to accomplish and thrilled to continue our rapid expansion with great partners,” said Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Todd Davis. “The continued success of our brick and mortar expansion to the mass retail and pharmacy markets has allowed us to expand our team to make sure delivery of our premium products are top of the line for our customers. We would like to thank all of our advocates for your continued support.”

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

