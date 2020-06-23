Advaxis to be Featured in “Grand Rounds: a Webinar in Biotech and Specialty Pharma,” Hosted by Alliance Global Partners

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced that Kenneth A. Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advaxis, will be featured in a webinar, “Grand Rounds: A Webinar in Biotech and Specialty Pharma,” hosted by James Molloy, Managing Director of Equity Research, Biotechnology and Specialty Pharmaceuticals at Alliance Global Partners, on Monday, June 29, 2020.



Presentation Information: Date: Monday, June 29, 2020 Time: 11:00amET / 8:00amPT Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ghcqA0vHSX2Zxa3bR533Bw



About Advaxis, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.

