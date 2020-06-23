Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Symposium: Winning Ways to Treat Infections and COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald “Winning Ways to Treat Infections and COVID-19” Virtual Symposium on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.



The discussion is intended to provide important updates on how innovative companies, such as Cidara, are leveraging their proprietary technology platforms to develop new ways to treat infections, including COVID diseases. The panelists will also discuss how COVID-19 underscores the need for stockpiling in the U.S. The call will be moderated by Louise Chen, Senior Research Analyst and Managing Director of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Presentation Information:

Panel: “Winning Ways to Treat Infections and COVID-19”

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM ET

To register, please click here .

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing severe fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of breakthrough approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to therapies targeting influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipates,” “expect,” “may,” “plan” or “will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to whether Cidara will be able to successfully leverage its proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform to develop new ways to treat infections, including COVID diseases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the availability of, and participation in, financing opportunities. These and other risks are identified in our filings with the SEC, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by Cidara with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

(929) 469-3860

koshea@lifescicomms.com



