Maxim Group LLC Announces the Next Installment of Its COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series to Be Hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, today announces the next installment of its COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series - The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Real Estate hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest.



Senior Analyst Michael Diana will lead a discussion with CEOs from REITs in three sectors (Industrial, Retail, and Manufactured Housing) and a partner of BDO on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the strategy and operations of their companies, answering questions such as: How long will it take to recover? Will the behavior of their customers post-pandemic be different? How might their business models have to change to accommodate different customer behavior?

Register for free to access the panel discussion at https://m-vest.com/insights/blog/covid-19-series-the-impact-on-real-estate

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm ET

Location: M-Vest.com

Panel Topics:

The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Real Estate

