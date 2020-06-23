Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maxim Group LLC Announces the Next Installment of Its COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series to Be Hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, today announces the next installment of its COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series - The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Real Estate hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest.

Senior Analyst Michael Diana will lead a discussion with CEOs from REITs in three sectors (Industrial, Retail, and Manufactured Housing) and a partner of BDO on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the strategy and operations of their companies, answering questions such as: How long will it take to recover? Will the behavior of their customers post-pandemic be different? How might their business models have to change to accommodate different customer behavior?

Register for free to access the panel discussion at https://m-vest.com/insights/blog/covid-19-series-the-impact-on-real-estate

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm ET
Location: M-Vest.com
Panel Topics:
The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Real Estate

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About M Vest LLC

M Vest LLC is an investment banking firm headquartered in New York. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace, creating a community of Issuers, Investors and Thought Leaders. We focus on providing investors with the latest information on innovative emerging growth companies. This unique platform provides the modern mobile investor with access to Reg D and Reg A offerings, market commentary from Thought Leaders, and presentations from corporate executives. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). To learn more, visit www.m-vest.com.

Contact:
Michael Quintavalla
212-895-3592

