Reliance Global Group Announces Filing of Form 10; Now a Fully Reporting Company with the Securities & Exchange Commission

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, N.J., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company"), today announced that it has filed its Form 10 with the Securities & Exchange Commission.



Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, stated, “The filing of our Form 10 is an important milestone for the Company. First, as a fully reporting company, we have the opportunity to attract a broader universe of institutional and other investors. Second, this is an important step towards our ultimate goal of listing on a national exchange. Third, as we are in active discussions regarding a number of potential real estate and insurance acquisitions, the fact we are now fully reporting provides greater transparency and reinforces our commitment to the highest levels of corporate governance. I would like to thank our staff, auditors, legal advisors and other team members for all their hard work to make this possible. We have now put in place a highly scalable financial and operational infrastructure that should support our anticipated growth for years to come.”

“Given our track record in the private sector, we believe our accelerated activities within the market are well timed, as we see more attractive opportunities emerging that are closely aligned with our strategy of acquiring undervalued and cash flow positive assets. We look forward to providing further updates on our commercial strategy as developments unfold.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com