Carillon Tower Advisers’ Affiliate Launches New SICAV Fund

Eagle Asset Management team seeks to deliver alpha for European and global investors through new U.S. Small Cap Strategy fund that incorporates its ESG-aware process

/EIN News/ -- Luxembourg, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carillon Tower Advisers, a global multi-boutique asset management firm, today announced the launch of a new fundamentally driven, active U.S. small cap equity SICAV fund, the “Raymond James Funds Eagle U.S. Small Cap Strategy,” to be managed by its affiliate Eagle Asset Management (“Eagle”).



The fund offers European investors exposure to a high-quality, active U.S. small cap equity strategy, with a focus on sustainable investment philosophies. Eagle is a signatory of the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment, and the fund employs an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-aware process. The fund will be managed by members of Eagle’s team based in Waterbury, Vermont. The veteran team seeks to provide strong, risk-adjusted returns to its institutional partners.



“We’re excited to be launching this fund, which embraces our philosophy of investing in durable franchises with strong balance sheets and sustainable business models,” said Portfolio Co-Manager Matthew McGeary, CFA. “We believe our team’s collaborative, active management approach and ability to generate high-quality proprietary research and valuation discipline will allow us to target promising small-cap companies across all market conditions.”



The seasoned investment team consists of McGeary and Portfolio Co-Managers Jason Wulff, CFA, Betsy Pecor, CFA, and Matt Spitznagle, CFA. The team has worked together since 2005 at a prior firm, and most joined Eagle in 2012. Wulff joined in 2015.



“This new fund demonstrates Carillon’s continued commitment to supporting institutional investors in the UK and continental Europe,” added Aaron Ochstein, CFA, Carillon’s Global Head of Sales. “We are very pleased to be able to launch a SICAV with a competitive fee structure in an attractive, capacity-constrained asset class like U.S. small caps.”



The SICAV is one of two funds managed by Carillon affiliates and offered by Raymond James Asset Management International. The other is the Reams Unconstrained Bond Fund.



“This new SICAV will create value for an expanded set of clients, especially given our emphasis on durable sustainability principles,” said Cooper Abbott, CFA, CAIA, CFE, Chairman and President of Carillon Tower. “Our multi-boutique model gives us the ability to specialize in multiple asset classes and strategies, while maintaining the size and resources needed for a robust business infrastructure.”



For more information on this SICAV and its availability, please see the attachment.



About Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc.



Carillon Tower Advisers is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our partner affiliates – ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios. Visit www.carillontower.com.



About Eagle Asset Management



Eagle Asset Management is built on the cornerstones of intelligence, experience, and conviction, driven by research and active portfolio managers. Our long-tenured investment teams manage a diverse suite of fundamental equity and fixed income strategies designed to meet the long-term goals of institutional and individual investors. Our teams have the autonomy to pursue investment decisions guided by their individual philosophies and strategies. Visit www.eagleasset.com.



