LARGE MIDWEST ACADEMIC MEDICAL CENTER SIGNS NEW CONTRACT FOR STREAMLINE HEALTH® eVALUATOR™

/EIN News/ -- Automated Coding Analysis for Inpatient and Outpatient Billing

Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, announced it signed a contract last week with another academic medical center in the Midwest. This large hospital system will use eValuator’s cloud-based automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity for their inpatient and outpatient services.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“We’re committed to helping all providers leverage pre-bill technology to drive revenue integrity, and this signing is further validation that providers are ready for it as well,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “Today’s payment guidelines are incredibly complex, and any number of coding or documentation issues can negatively impact reimbursement at a time when providers need it most. By helping to identify and address these issues prior to billing, eValuator will help ensure they’re getting fully and fairly reimbursed for all encounters.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Disclosure Regarding Client Relationships

This announcement may contain statements regarding the availability and sale of solution offerings from Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Readers should understand that inherent risks in contractual relationships, such as changes in duration, scope or volume and similar unanticipated events, may come into play, and readers are cautioned to consider such factors in any reliance on these statements.

Company Contact:

Randy Salisbury

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

(404) 229-4242

randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net