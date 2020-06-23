National Storm Recovery Inc. CEO Discusses Strong Financial Results for Q1, Opportunities as Potentially Record-Breaking Hurricane Season Gets Underway

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio -- National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI) today announces that its CEO, Tony Raynor, has been featured in an exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a financial news and content distribution company and one of 45+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). During the interview, Raynor discussed National Storm Recovery’s exceptional financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and also examined the opportunities for growth that could be on the horizon as the Atlantic hurricane season continues to ramp up.



Raynor started the interview by highlighting National Storm Recovery’s business model and its “extraordinary” Q1 financial results. “The great thing about our company, our model, is we’re really based on sustainability. We have an incredible team, and we are greatly positioned in multiple states with six different production facilities,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s important to share that belief that we’re stewards of the environment, and that shouldn’t be understated. We’re passionate about what we do, and our numbers came out great.”

A major milestone for National Storm Recovery was its first quarter 2020 acquisition of Mulch Manufacturing, a 35-year-old powerhouse mulch company based in Ohio.

“We assessed the company, its assets and all of the opportunities that we have, and we saw an opportunity to make some vital upgrades on some processing equipment,” Raynor stated regarding the acquisition. “Some of the greatest products we produce in the bark industry require certain machines that cut the bark off, and we upgraded those machines. They ended up producing a lot better yields than we even anticipated.”

The months to come could prove to be particularly fruitful for National Storm Recovery, as analysts continue to forecast a record-breaking hurricane season for 2020. “We study these weather trends. In April, they set records across the world according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and 2020 is set to be the warmest year on record,” Raynor said.

“We definitely have a lot of preparation and planning that’s in place to jump right into the action and help people get their cities back in order again, not only taking the tree debris but also reprocessing it to make it into usable products again,” he added.

Looking forward, Raynor reiterated National Storm Recovery’s commitment to organic growth and strategic acquisitions. “We’re currently moving our momentum down the road, continually looking and planning and prepping, and we’re prepared to take on every opportunity that comes before us,” he said.

This steadfast approach to planning played a key role in the company’s efforts to navigate the corporate difficulties associated with the recent COVID-19 pandemic. “We just went through the COVID-19 pandemic, the worst thing we’ve seen happen in our history, and we didn’t lay off one employee,” Raynor noted.

“We maintained steady growth, hiring more employees,” he concluded. “We’re excited that, in a time of need, with people under stay-at-home orders, we were considered essential business. We supplied big boxes around the country materials, so, when the pandemic hit, our phones kept on ringing.”

About National Storm Recovery

National Storm Recovery Inc., based in Florida, through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The company and its Sustainable Green Team’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting of tree debris through its tree services division, and collection sites, then through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial customers and, now, big box retailers. To learn more about National Storm Recovery, visit www.nationalarborcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

