Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,321 in the last 365 days.

Fernanda “Fern” Hailey Joins Laffer Tengler Investments as Regional Director

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, TN, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laffer Tengler Investments (“Laffer Tengler”) is pleased to announce that Fern Hailey has joined the firm as Regional Director operating out of Miami, Florida. Hailey will oversee sales and business development activity for the Southeast region of the United States. 

“Fern’s energy, experience and strong relationships in the wealth management community make her a welcome addition to our team,” said Jon Curley, Chief Executive Officer of Laffer Tengler. “Fern brings tremendous experience in financial services, and as a former colleague of Nancy Tengler, our Chief Investment Officer, she brings a depth of knowledge about our investment philosophy.” 

”Fern is a true professional and understands our approach to investing. She also is committed, as I have been, to working with women to increase their investment expertise,” said Nancy Tengler, Chief Investment Officer.

Prior to joining Laffer Tengler, Hailey held a Senior Vice President Position at Regions Financial Corporation in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She previously worked at Arizona Bank and Trust as a Vice President and Amtrust Bank as a Regional Business Banking Sales Manager. 

Hailey earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Miami. 

About Laffer Tengler Investments
Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading asset management firm providing investment solutions and solutions tailored to high net worth clients. Advisory services are offered through Laffer Tengler Investments, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Laffer Tengler Investments is a ButcherJoseph company.


###

CONTACT FOR LAFFER TENGLER INVESTMENTS
Linda Thurman
Director of Marketing
PH: 314-342-9786
Email: linda.thurman@butcherjoseph.com
www.laffertengler.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Fernanda “Fern” Hailey Joins Laffer Tengler Investments as Regional Director

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.