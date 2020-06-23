JAGGAER and IPG Launch Procurement Performance Excellence Survey

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and VIENNA, Austria, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the current state of best practice in procurement? And what should organizations do to move to the next level? JAGGAER, in partnership with leading global innovation consultancy IPG , is inviting Chief Procurement Officers and other leaders within the discipline to participate in the 2020 Procurement Performance Excellence (PPE) Survey . Global in scope, the subsequent report will be published in the autumn. It will give survey respondents a unique opportunity to discover how their own organizations measure up against current best practices and offer practical guidance on areas where they could improve, across seven focus areas.



IPG’s CEO and Founder, Carsten Vollrath, explained the thinking behind the PPE survey and report: “Participation in the survey will enable organizations, within a very short timeframe, to assess their level of maturity in procurement through internal and external benchmarking. Internal benchmarking can stimulate a process of discussions to assess the current status quo and to reach agreement on future strategic direction and next steps. External benchmarking allows organizations to assess, for example, their current level of maturity in specific areas of technological innovation against current best practices globally, in their region or in their vertical sector.”

Vollrath believes this new survey is timely because procurement has developed rapidly over the past five years, with the application of transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Michael Roesch, SVP Customer Engagement Europe with JAGGAER , added: “This process of radical change is being further accelerated with the Covid-19 crisis, which has forced organizations in many sectors to work even more closely and interactively with suppliers. They are looking to take new initiatives in digital transformation because traditional methods such as email no longer suffice.”

IPG (“Innovate, Perform, Grow”) is an international thought factory and management consultancy focused on innovation and digital transformation. It has an international network of hand-picked experts and specialists in many fields of business activity. Vollrath himself has some 25 years’ experience advising companies and has a longstanding personal passion for the role of procurement and supply chain management within the overall framework of organizational change.

In the early 2000s Vollrath worked with academic institutions on several procurement research projects and developed the unique benchmarking format, Procurement Performance Excellence. PPE is now a tried and tested approach to the holistic evaluation of procurement and value creation in seven main topic categories: procurement strategy and objectives; procurement processes; procurement organization and qualification; supplier management; technology management; and advanced procurement and supply chain solutions.

All participants will receive a free copy of the PPE report, including the key findings for their own organization. IPG and JAGGAER will also be available to discuss the findings individually and in confidence to produce an action plan, if desired. “Participants will therefore benefit from a free analysis of their current situation and strategic direction that would normally take weeks, as well as practical advice on how to move forward. For this reason, we sought a credible partner that could match our own expertise and leadership in organizational and strategic transformation with the most innovative technological solutions in supply chain management and procurement,” said Vollrath. “By working with JAGGAER, we can offer participants more than strategies – we can propose practical actions.”

JAGGAER and IPG will be actively collecting survey responses from mid-July to early August. A webinar is planned to discuss preliminary findings and the co-sponsors will make the personalized PPE Benchmarking Report available exclusively to survey participants in the autumn. All survey responses and scores will be anonymous, but supporting companies are being offered the opportunity to be listed in an appendix to the final report.

Michael Roesch commented, “This promises to be one of the most detailed and insightful investigations into best practices in procurement to date, and a highly prestigious report, so I am eagerly looking forward to the findings. It will surface the specific measures organizations should consider as they move to the next level in procurement performance excellence.”

The survey questionnaire takes 20-30 minutes to complete and can already be accessed online.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia, and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management, and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services, and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.

www.jaggaer.com

About IPG: The Business Transformers

IPG is an internationally recognized thought leader, co-creator and implementer for innovation, performance and growth. IPG stands for value creation through exponential business transformation in accelerated business environments. It is a thought leader in procurement performance excellence and accompanies many companies in the holistic transformation of their purchasing from the vision to the measurable implementation and realization of cost savings.



Taking a holistic approach, IPG synchronizes the creation of unique strategies and business models with innovative methods for performance maximization. IPG offers clients exclusive access to leading research facilities and recognized, handpicked experts through its global innovative leaders’ network. By means of open innovation, it significantly increases the quality and speed of clients’ value-adding potential.

www.swiss-ipg.com

