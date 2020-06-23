Edison Nation Medical Launches a National Back to School Initiative to Protect Students and Educators from the Spread of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Company Prepares for National Distribution of PPE in Schools



Bethlehem, PA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Nation Medical, a division of Edison Nation, Inc., is pleased to announce their commitment to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, by focusing on the crucial need for PPE in schools and universities across the country.

Edison Nation Medical has established a sustainable infrastructure to provide a steady supply of masks, gloves, face shields, desk guards, sanitizer solution and proprietary sanitizer stands. In addition to the standard 3-ply and surgical masks, the Company is able to provide Made in the USA custom fabric masks.

Our entry level sanitizer stand is corrugated material with the ability to be branded and customized. Pricing for the entry level stand begins at $99 and includes two gallons of the Company’s private label hand sanitizer, Purple Mountain Clean Sanitizer. The one-gallon refills are priced at $22 each.

The Company is currently working with a half dozen school districts throughout the US, inclusive of the second largest school district in the country.

“Our expertise in sourcing and developing high quality products has allowed our sales team to prepare for this critical distribution,” explained Edison Nation Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ferguson. “We have quickly established a supply chain that can keep pace with the current and future demands for PPE in an effort to help schools around the country return to safe, in-person learning.”

Edison Nation Medical

The Company’s medical division, Edison Nation Medical, has launched its online portal for hospitals, government agencies and distributors to access its catalog of Personal Protective Equipment. The site can be found at www.edisonnationmedical.com .

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), is a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, product design, sales, manufacturing, and fulfillment services. Edison Nation’s model is to source innovative ideas to launch internally or license to brand partners. Edison Nation hopes to leverage its television property, Everyday Edisons, to become the recognized leader in the innovator community. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these fossrward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products, any inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.