Boynton Beach Real Estate Market Shaking Off Effects Of Coronavirus According To Broker Jeff Tricoli
With the Coronavirus curve flattening, and a governor anxious to get the state re-opened, Boynton Beach broker Jeff Tricoli says the market is warming up.BOYNTON BEACH, FLA., UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Coronavirus (Covid-19) curve flattening nationwide, and a Florida governor anxious to get the state open for business again, Boynton Beach real estate broker Jeff Tricoli says the local market is warming up nicely for summer.
Tricoli points to upticks in showings of his listings in Palm Beach County, and says that buyers have learned to deal with the coronavirus and still buy and sell homes.
"Our Multiple Listing Service (MLS) had 10,057 listings pending in February, before Covid-19 and the shutdown. That dipped to 5,062 pending listings in April," he said. "But May rebounded nicely to almost the level of February. The best part is that June, if it keeps going the way it is, will likely end the month surpassing February's numbers."
Tricoli says that like most people, he was worried at first that the virus scare would hurt the economy in general, and that the local real estate market might take a long time to recover. But he says that doesn't appear to be happening, and believes the market could be in the middle of bouncing back strongly.
"I'm definitely starting to see the gears of the Palm Beach County economy moving again, and not just the real estate market," he said. "Home improvement stores are packed as well. Of course, people are still taking precautions like social distancing and wearing a mask when appropriate, but it's not hard to that people care about their homes."
According to Tricoli, some of the top property types getting buyer interest in Boynton Beach are the waterfront homes.
"I continue to believe this is a good time to sell your Boynton Beach home," he said.
About the Tricoli Team
Born and raised in Palm Beach County, Jeff Tricoli obtained his undergraduate and Master's degree from Florida Atlantic University. He has been in real estate for over 15 years, and is an expert in the local real estate market.
Jeff and his team regularly handle transactions for buyers and sellers alike, providing experienced advice and representation. He brings expert marketing skills as a sellers' agent, with many of his own websites to promote his listings. He's also a tireless buyers' agent, listening closely to clients' needs to find the perfect property to match their lifestyle.
Jeff services all of Palm Beach County, Florida, including Wellington, Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach, Royal Palm Beach, Jupiter, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, and Lake Worth.
