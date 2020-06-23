Craft Beer Market Expected Huge Growth by 2027 Companies Featured: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Constellation Brands, Inc., Heineken N.V., others

/EIN News/ -- AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Data Bridge Market Research, the Craft Beer Market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to rising number of female drinkers and increasing social media marketing. Rising disposable income and shifting consumer preferences & lifestyle are also helping the market to grow. Some of the factors will act as restraints and may hinder the growth of the market such as, variation in the cost of the raw material along with high prices of the craft beer and high expunge duties.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Craft Beer Market

Craft beer market is expected to reach USD 35.3 Billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 12.3% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for different types of beer styles is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Global Craft Beer Market Rising Exponentially at 12.3% in the Forecast Period of 2020 to 2027

Latest survey report on Craft Beer Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions). The regions provided in this market document show the geographical boundaries across the globe. Moreover, the business report is segmented into several key regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) that holds the largest share in global CRAFT BEER market.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated until 2027. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Constellation Brands, Inc., Heineken N.V., The Gambrinus Company., Stone & Wood Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Company., UNITED BREWERIES LTD, Salt Lake Brewing Co., L.C., Diageo, BrewDog, Athletic Brewing Company, Uiltje Craft Beer, among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Craft Beer Market Share Analysis

Global Craft beer Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to craft beer market.

Craft Beers are those traditional beers which are produced in the small brewery. Ale, lagers, specialty beers and others are some of the common types of the craft beer.

Increasing popularity of organic alcoholic beverages and growing millennial population is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising disposable income, growing number of female drinkers, increasing social media marketing, and changing consumer lifestyle & preferences are expected to enhance the craft beer market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Fluctuation in the cost of the raw material, high cost of the craft beer and high excise duties are expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Global Craft Beer Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

In January 2020, United Breweries had launched its Ultra Witbier a craft beer under a popular brand name Kingfisher. This product launch will help the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market.



Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.



Growing number of Craft Beer products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.



To comprehend Global Craft Beer Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Craft Beer market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Global Craft Beer Market Scope and Market Size

Craft beer market is segmented of the basis of product type, distribution channel and age group. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the craft beer market is segmented into ale, lagers, specialty beers and others.

The distribution channel segment of the craft beer market is bifurcated into on- trade and off- trade.

Age group segment of the craft beer market is divided into 21–35 years old, 40–54 years old and 55 years and above.

