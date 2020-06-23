Human Nutrition Market Worth $465.4 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019- Global Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing health consciousness and rise in incidences of chronic diseases across the globe are contributing to the increasing consumer interest in nutrition. Presently, the hectic lifestyle adopted by people results in a number of diseases due to improper nutrition. As a result, people are becoming more aware about the nutritional content of food and restricting the intake of food that is high in fat, cholesterol, sugar, and salt. Further, a rising health and wellness trend creates demand for functional ingredients, fortified products, and dietary supplements, resulting in an increasing demand for human nutrition across the globe.

The human nutrition market is expected to reach $465.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The growing health & wellness trend, changing food landscape, increasing demand for fortified food products, and growing demand for nutritional supplements packed in single tablets & capsules are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, expanding middleclass population in emerging economies with demand for nutrition and the emergence of developing countries as strong consumers for human nutrition provides significant growth opportunities for players operating in the global human nutrition market. However, the high cost of nutritional products and false promotions & claims are likely to hinder the growth of this market.

The global human nutrition market is mainly segmented by type (vitamins, probiotics, protein &

amino acids, carbohydrates, fats & fatty acids, and minerals); age group (childhoodadolescence, adult & parenthood, and seniors); population (geriatric population, pediatric population, maternal population, and athlete population); application (dietary supplements, functional nutrients, medical nutrition, infant nutrition, and food & beverages); and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

On the basis of type, the vitamins commanded the largest share of the overall human nutrition market in 2019. However, fats and fatty acids market is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The large share of vitamins is mainly attributed to the steady rise in geriatric population ratio in developed economies, limited activity by older adults, and rise of affluent educated middle class in developing countries.

Based on age group, the childhood-adolescence segment commanded the largest share of the overall human nutrition market in 2019. The large share of childhood and adolescence segment is mainly attributed to growing body needs such as increased energy, protein, and micronutrients for potential development and high rates of malnutrition and impeded growth due to poor childhood nutrition.

On the basis of population, the pediatric population commanded the largest share of the overall human nutrition market in 2019. The large share of pediatric population is attributed to the

increasing awareness of rare disease condition in children. However, athlete population market is

expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, dietary supplements segment commanded the largest share of the overall human nutrition market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing prevalence of the chronic NCD conditions and rising awareness regarding the health benefits of appropriate nutrient consumption. However, the infant nutrition segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

North America commanded the largest market share of the global human nutrition market, followed by Asia-Pacific. However, Asian countries are slated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases; growing population & urbanization; rising disposable income; growing preference for functional food, and increasing health consciousness and awareness about the health benefits of nutritional products.

The key players operating in the global human nutrition market report are BASF SE (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), USANA Health Science, Inc. (U.S.), Pharmavite LLC. (U.S.), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Glanbia PLC. (Ireland), Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands), ADM (U.S.), Bayer Health Care AG (Germany), Amway Corp. (U.S.), and Matsun Nutrition (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Human Nutrition Market by Type

Vitamins

Probiotics

Proteins & Amino Acids

Carbohydrates

Fats & Fatty Acids

Minerals

Human Nutrition Market by Age Group

Childhood-Adolescence

Adults & Parenthoods

Seniors

Human Nutrition Market by Population

Paediatric Population

Geriatric Population

Maternal Population

Athletes Population

Human Nutrition Market by Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Nutrients

Medical Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Food and Beverages

Human Nutrition Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East and Africa

