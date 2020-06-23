Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Worth $14.56 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2019- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The main route of causing various chronic diseases is the presence of specific proteins namely antigens, on the surface of pathogenic organisms. The immune system plays an important role in fighting against these antigens by producing three types of protein namely complement protein, antibodies, and interferons. However, antibodies, specialized proteins having specific antigen binding site (paratope), act as the first line of defence against them. There are different classes of antibodies based on their production, sources, and immunoglobulin gene (Ig) sequence. Naturally, antibodies are formed by plasma or B or T cells in the body. Moreover, they have high specificity, strong affinity, and long-term memory against specific pathogen. In addition, antibodies have specific region called antigen binding fragment (Fab) that vary as per the antigen molecule. This makes them highly specific for particular pathogen. Such advantages proved them an ideal model for research purpose.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5055

Traditionally, antibodies were obtained from blood and serum. However, these antibodies were produced in limited number and may cause cross reactivity. This led to increase their cost along with decreasing use in basic research. Further, changing antigen structure such as Ebola virus provides high pressure on researchers to develop large number of drug molecules. To overcome these drawbacks and decrease the outgrowth of various diseases, researchers develop different types of antibodies using sophisticated technologies such as hybridoma and others that can produce large number of antibodies within less time with high specificity and affinity than traditional ones. Also, protein and molecular engineering technologies enabled the researchers to derive desired antibodies from variable cell lines and sources such as mouse, goat, rabbit, and more. In addition, antibody-based technologies led to specific binding affinity for early disease diagnosis; thus, advancement of such technologies improves their use in research. Initially, antibodies were designed as therapeutics for treatment purposes but their robustness, specificity, and sensitivity towards target protein made them suitable candidate to be used for research and diagnostic purposes.

Further, researchers found it difficult to detect the gene using normal antibodies as they were not able to find the specific sequence of gene. This led to the development of fluorescently (probe) labeled antibodies which make genomics-based research easy. In addition to genetic analysis, researchers inclined towards tag/labeling method which involves antibody to identify biotinylation in intact tissues for quantification of disease mutation. Also, they further discovered the enzyme-antibody labeled assays for specific target detection. Recently, researchers are using antibodies with specific reagents for quantification and detection of proteins, location determination, and intracellular analysis. Thus, research antibodies and their specific reagents support drug discovery and development programs; thereby enabled researchers in genetic and protein analysis.

The research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2025 to reach $14.56 billion by 2025. This is primarily driven by increasing proteomics and genomics research studies, increase in the funding for research activities, and growing industry-academia collaborations. According to the Cell Biology journal, number of research studies related to proteomics and genomics research had been significantly increased from 7 to 15 publications between 2008 and 2016, indicating a rise in proteomics and genomics studies. Thus, increasing focus on proteomics and genomics research expands the adoption of research antibodies and reagents; thereby driving the growth of this market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5055

However, the use of research antibodies and reagents has some major concerns such as stability, cross-reactivity with similar epitopes, and high cost involved in the production process. In addition, majority of the techniques used for production process such as hybridoma technology involves selection of appropriate cell lines for antibody development that can affect the specific properties of antibodies. Such complications inhibit their use in regular drug discovery programs. Also, there is economic and reimbursement barrier between developing and developed countries, leading to the decreased demand for such antibody-based technologies. The emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are providing opportunities in the development of new technologies due to increasing incidence of aging population; and growing demand for breakthrough therapies with rising income level of middle-class population.

The global research antibodies and reagents market is mainly segmented by product (reagents and research antibodies), technology, (western blotting, immunofluorescence, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, multiplex immunosorbent assays, flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, immunoprecipitation, and other technologies), application (proteomics, drug discovery and development, and genomics), end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, academic and research institutes, and contract research organizations), and geography.

On the basis of product type, reagents accounted for the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the huge demand for various reagents in many routine assays and techniques with increasing focus on understanding molecular basis of diseases and routine use in target-based assays during the basic research.

On the basis of technology, Western Blot accounted for the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to increasing focus on biomedical research for initiating developments in diagnosis and therapy, rising funding for biomarker discovery, raising demand for antibody & cell-based research, and rising adoption of Western blot technology in these research studies due to their high sensitivity & specificity to quantify the very low levels of proteins in the sample.

On the basis of application, proteomics accounted for the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to rising uptake of research antibodies in the significantly growing proteomics market. The upsurge in proteomic research is attributed to the rising need for designing more effective drugs through protein-based disease profiling, rising demand for personalized & protein therapeutics, and increasing public & private sector spending on proteomic research.

Quick Buy – Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=356&vformat=1055

Based on end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry accounted for the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2019. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of research antibodies & regents in the proteomics research and drug discovery and development with the rising focus of industry vendors on innovating therapeutics of chronic diseases.

Geographically, the global research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, and RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America region is expected to dominate the global research antibodies and reagents market, followed by Europe. This is mainly due to remarkably advanced healthcare industry with higher healthcare spending and adoption of innovative science & technology, Increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases in the region, and presence of leading players in the market in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to demographic transition from high fertility & mortality to low fertility & mortality in the region; accelerated growth of economies; lower regulatory hurdles; improving healthcare infrastructure; rising accessibility to healthcare services & innovative products, growing income level of middle-class population; and continuous investment & focus of pharmaceutical giants on this region.

The global research antibodies market is highly fragmented with many leading companies competing for small shares of the market. Abcam plc (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.) are the leading players operating in the global research antibodies market.

The other key players operating in the global research antibodies and reagents market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG (Switzerland), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lily and Company (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), and BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/research-antibodies-reagents-market-5055/

Scope of the Report:

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product

Reagents Sample Preparation Reagents Media & Serum Stains & Dyes Probes Buffers Solvents Antibody Production Reagents Enzymes Proteins Other Research Reagents

(Note: Other research reagents include fixatives, preservatives, gels, and reagent preloaded membranes)



Antibodies Antibodies Market, by Type Primary Antibody Secondary Antibody Antibodies Market, by Production Type Monoclonal Antibody Polyclonal Antibody Antibody Fragments Antibodies Market, by Source Mouse Rabbit Other Sources

(Note: Other sources include as goat, sheep, chicken, and human) Antibodies Market, by Research Area Oncology Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Disease Immunology Neurology Stem Cell Research Other Research Areas

(Note: Other research areas include as ophthalmology and rare diseases)



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology

Western Blot

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay

Immunoprecipitation

Other Technologies

(Note: Other technologies includeelectrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) and enzyme linked immunospot)

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

Proteomics

Drug discovery & Development

Genomics

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5055

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Reports:

Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technology (Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology and Workflow), Disease (Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma), End User (Hospital, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/tissue-diagnostics-market-4971/

Immunoassay Market by Product (Kits and Reagents, Analyzers, Software), Platform (Chemiluminescence, Radioimmunoassays) Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology), End User (Hospitals, Academic Laboratories), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/immunoassay-market-4982/

Clinical Genomics Market by Test Type (Diagnostic, Genetic, Newborn Screening, Prenatal, Carrier Screening), Software, Method (Molecular, Chromosomal, Biochemical Tests), End User (Hospitals and Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/clinical-genomics-market-forecast-2023/

Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Bioreactor, Centrifuge), Application [Commercial (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccine Production), Research], and End User (Pharma and Biotech, CDMOs)– Global Forecasts to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/continuous-bioprocessing-market-5079/

Vaccines Market by Indication (Influenza, Rotavirus, DTP Vaccines), Route of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral), Type/Antigen (Conjugate Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine), Valence (Multivalent, Monovalent Vaccines) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/vaccines-market-5076/

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product and Service (Synthesizer, Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis Service, Probes, Primers, Linkers and Adaptor, Reagents and Consumables), Application (Research, Therapeutics, Diagnostics), and End User - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market-4953/

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market by Product (Reagents, Beads, Media, Disposables, Centrifuge, Filtration System), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Technology (Filtration, Surface Marker), Application (Research, Therapeutics), End User- Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/Cell-Isolation-Cell-Separation-Market-4966/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research