Leveraging Disruption to Achieve Transformation the Focus of ISG Digital Business Summit

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital business experts with AECOM, Zurich Insurance, Ipsos and more will debate strategies for leveraging current disruption to increase business agility and growth, tomorrow during the virtual ISG Digital Business Summit, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The event, beginning 9 a.m., British Summer Time (BST), Wednesday, June 24, will explore how CEOs, CIOs and other senior leaders can rethink their business models during uncertain times and fast-track digital transformation—to remain competitive, better engage with customers and optimize operational and business processes for future growth.

Like all conferences produced by ISG Events since the start of the pandemic, the ISG Digital Business Summit will be held virtually, with a shorter, faster-paced format, complimentary registration for enterprise participants and opportunities for private networking and virtual meetings in online chat rooms. The event is available in all geographic markets, and attendees can customize their experience to fit their time-zone availability.

“The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation of businesses and societies,” said Christiane Georg, partner and ISG lead, EMEA Digital Strategy & Solutions, and host of the ISG Digital Business Summit. “Innovative approaches to delivering superior customer experience, reinventing the future of work, and leveraging technology for operational excellence are proving to be the secret weapons for the companies that are surviving and thriving today. Our virtual Digital Business Summit will take a close look through the eyes of global experts and leaders at how to be successful in the new future.”

Dale Sinclair, a director at global infrastructure firm AECOM, will deliver a keynote presentation, “Future of Work: Accelerating Change,” during which he will discuss likely and radical changes in the workplace by the end of the decade. He will also join a fireside chat on the cultural changes needed to support a remote work environment, with Gabor Varjasi, global HR director for GBS Finance at British Petroleum.

Monika Schulze, head of Direct and Partnerships at Zurich Insurance, will present “Customer Experience is the New Brand,” with new ways to explore digital and offline strategies to ensure seamless customer experiences and measure the bottom-line impact, even in times of crisis.

Ben Llewellyn, global head of customer experience at Ipsos, will deliver a keynote presentation, “Science of Strong Relationships,” on why customers make decisions that affect the bottom line and how to influence them. Llewellyn also will join the “Experience Disrupted” customer experience panel discussion, with Mark Tofte, customer experience manager, Santander Consumer Bank, and Carina Ahlberg, head of customer experience, Volkswagen Group Sverige AB.

Agility coaches with John Lewis Partnership, Mindz Up, Emirates Airlines and AB InBev will participate in the panel discussion, “Enabling Business Agility Through Company Wide Transformation,” on company-wide transformation initiatives to enable an agile enterprise.

The panel discussion, “Cybersecurity and Work From Home – Preparing Your Organization,” will ask experts with Global Policy House, the International Monetary Fund, the Digital Analytics Association and National Trust how their organizations are handling cybersecurity and guarding against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

“Today, all business is digital business, and digital transformation is imperative for operating effectively and efficiently,” Georg said. “The businesses that use technology well and are willing to fast-track transformation during uncertain times will be one step ahead of their competition.”

The Digital Analytics Association, FITT France, Outsourcing & More and Outsourcing Portal are media partners of the ISG Digital Business Summit. For more information and registration, visit the event website.

