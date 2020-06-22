Merck Foundation together with Liberia First Lady raced to respond to Coronavirus pandemic through community support, awareness and training doctors

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany partnered with H.E. CLAR MARIE WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia to support livelihood of families of casual workers and persons living with disabilities, who are most affected by the lockdown of Coronavirus (COVID -19).

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans (2019) explained, “The situation in Liberia and other countries is of grave concern and needs immediate action. In this exceptionally difficult period, Merck Foundation decided to make community donations to those who are most affected; women, people living with disabilities and casual workers, making it difficult for them to survive. Together with Liberia First Lady and Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother, we provided essential food and cleaning items; rice, cooking oil, soap and other items for over 1600 people in Liberia”.

H.E. CLAR MARIE WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia and Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother emphasized, “We appreciate the support being provided by our long-term partner Merck Foundation, during this difficult time. It is critical for us to help those who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed in the country to curb coronavirus. The donations have been made in Kakata & Margibi counties of Liberia”.

Dr. Rasha Kelej further elaborated, “We have also launched ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards together to encourage media to raise awareness about coronavirus. Moreover, Merck Foundation started to provide one-year online diploma and two- year master degree in Respiratory Medicines and Acute Medicines to help doctors in Liberia to better manage coronavirus patients.

Merck foundation also provides online one-year diploma and two-year master degree in diabetes, preventive cardiovascular medicines and endocrinology to enable healthcare providers to better manage patients who in coronavirus risk groups”.

Merck Foundation has also undertaken similar relief activity in Egypt as well as in Ghana, DR Congo, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger in partnership with their First Ladies to further support up to 1000 poor families in Each country.

Merck Foundation response to Coronavirus Pandemic;

Merck Foundation has raced to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic in partnership with 18 African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information and Education focusing on four main areas: 1) Community donations to support livelihood of thousands of women and casual workers affected by Coronavirus lockdown; 2) Coronavirus Healthcare Capacity Building by providing online one-year diplomas and two-year master’s degree in Respiratory Medicines and Acute Medicines for African Doctors; 3) Community Awareness by announcing ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards in Africa, Middle East, Asia & Latin America to raise awareness about Coronavirus and 4) Community awareness for Children and Youth by launching an inspiring storybook ‘Make the Right Choice’ to sensitize children and youth about Coronavirus.

The ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards have been launched in Liberia in partnership with H.E. CLAR MARIE WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia. The theme of the awards is ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown with the aim to separate facts from myths and misconceptions’. Liberian journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms are invited to apply for the awards by sending their entries to: info@merck-foundation.com along with details including Name, Gender, Country, Media house, Email address & Mobile Number) and entry as an attachment, latest by 30th June 2020.

About Merck Foundation: The Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (bit.ly/347DsTd), Twitter (bit.ly/2REHwaK), Instagram (bit.ly/2t3E0fX), YouTube (bit.ly/2E05GVg) and Flicker (bit.ly/2RJjWtH)

About Merck: Merck (MerckGroup.com) is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 52,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.

