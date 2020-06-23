RedAwning Reports Record Booking Volumes with Travelers Seeking to Get Out of Town and Stay Safe

Bookings Up 42% YoY in drive-to destinations at beach, mountain and lake properties

Emeryville, CA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RedAwning, the leading hospitality platform for short-term rentals, today announced a surge in vacation rental booking volumes for all of its open destinations. With over 35,000 North American properties represented across every major travel booking website, RedAwning recently saw the same travel-restriction challenges as other hospitality industry players, with significant guest cancellations and a huge drop in bookings from mid-March through April. But now, guests are returning in a dramatic fashion, especially for drive-type destinations.

RedAwning’s year-over-year booking volumes are up 42% in the most recent week, even without key destinations like Hawaii open yet. The pent-up demand for travel is being felt across the country, and the desire for the safety of a vacation home is benefitting strongly from this demand, particularly for drivable destinations.

“We regret the pain that all of our industry and guests have felt over the past couple of months, including thousands of RedAwning guests, but we are so delighted to see this return to vacation rental travel,” said Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning.com. “There is no safer way to travel in these Covid-19 times than to get in your car and drive with your family to a private vacation home, and it’s clear travelers are anxious and ready to do just that. We encourage any Property owners and managers not yet working with RedAwning’s full-service platform and network to join us and take advantage of the incredible short term growth opportunities. ”

RedAwning has seen particular strength in beach destinations, mountain destinations and lake locations. Guests are booking longer stays with a shorter, nearer check-in window than usual, reflecting the excitement to get out and travel right away.

About RedAwning Group

RedAwning is the leading platform for short term rentals. RedAwning presents the world's largest collection of vacation properties to guests wherever they shop for travel. With over 35,000 properties represented on behalf of thousands of property owners and managers, RedAwning covers virtually every leisure destination in North America, and includes a comprehensive layer of services and support with every stay. RedAwning is the largest single U.S. supplier to every major travel website, including Booking.com, Expedia, HomeAway/VRBO, Airbnb, and the new Google Travel. RedAwning also operates exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com for travelers, and TravelPro Rentals, which enables 20,000 travel agents to book vacation properties.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for guests, hosts and property managers alike, and to drive new approaches that make the booking and staying experience at short term rental properties more consistent, easier, safer and better for all.

To browse and book the RedAwning Collection, visit www.redawning.com.

