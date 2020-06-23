Coronavirus - Morocco: Kingdom of Morocco gives more than 600 000 pieces of medical supplies to the African Union for the COVID19 response

The African Union Commission today received medical supplies from the Kingdom of Morocco that will boost the continental capacity to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The consignment included the following items:

500,000 Non-Woven face Masks; 4,000 Coats; 40,000 Hygiene Caps; 60,000 Visors; and 2,000 litres of hydro alcoholic gel.

The supplies were received by the Commissioner for Social Affairs H.E. Mrs Amira Elfadil, and the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the AU H.E. Ambassador Mohammed Arrouchi. The ceremony was also attended by the Africa Centres for Disease Control (Africa CDC) and media.

“I am receiving this donation from the Kingdom of Morocco on behalf of the African Union Commission’s Chairperson H.E Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, and on behalf of the Africa CDC. We highly appreciate this donation from HM King Mohammed VI, and from the Government of Morocco. Morocco is extending its hand and support to 15 member states in Africa and also to the African Union (AU)”, said Commissioner El Fadil. She further added “This donation represents the values of support and solidarity between AU Member States. We agreed to fight COVID-19 through the unity and solidarity”.

Commissioner Elfadil also commended Africa’s private industry for rising up to the challenge. “These medical products we are receiving are locally manufactured in Morocco. In the AU Commission, we are calling upon member states to strengthen their capabilities in manufacturing medical products in Africa”.

The meeting of the Bureau of the African Union held on held on 26 March 2020 encouraged Member States to support the local production of medical equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, Amb. Mohammed Arrouchi said the donation was the initiative of King Mohammed VI of Morocco. “Morocco is always ready to be in the company of African brothers and sisters to share its expertise and medical equipment”, said the ambassador.