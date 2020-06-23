VSP Shaftsbury- Upcoming Traffic Detail(s)/ Checkpoint(s)

VSP Press Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant’s Luke Hall and Seth Loomis

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: Independence Day Holiday

INCIDENT LOCATION: Throughout Bennington County

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks will be teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to conduct safety and sobriety enforcement for the upcoming Independence Day Holiday.

As of June 15, 2020, statewide Vermont has seen 17 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes. The scheduled event is an opportunity to use high visibility enforcement to reduce the number of crashes/fatalities statewide. Any recent crash data can be found at http://ghsp.vermont.gov.

In addition to checkpoint(s), Troopers will also be aggressively patrolling and enforcing motor vehicle laws concerning impaired, distracted/aggressive driving, speeding and seatbelt use in high traffic and high crash areas.

--2020 Fatalities: 17 Total – 14 vehicle operators, 0 passengers, 2 pedestrians

As of June 15 in each calendar year shown: Year Fatalities (People) Fatal Crashes 2020 17 17 2019 8 8 2018 23 21 2017 23 21

Sergeant Luke Hall

Patrol Commander

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B

96 Airport Road,

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Office: (802) 442-5421

Cell: (802)

Email: Lucas.Hall@Vermont.Gov