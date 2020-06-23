VSP Shaftsbury- Upcoming Traffic Detail(s)/ Checkpoint(s)
Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks will be teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to conduct safety and sobriety enforcement for the upcoming Independence Day Holiday.
As of June 15, 2020, statewide Vermont has seen 17 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes. The scheduled event is an opportunity to use high visibility enforcement to reduce the number of crashes/fatalities statewide. Any recent crash data can be found at http://ghsp.vermont.gov.
In addition to checkpoint(s), Troopers will also be aggressively patrolling and enforcing motor vehicle laws concerning impaired, distracted/aggressive driving, speeding and seatbelt use in high traffic and high crash areas.
--2020 Fatalities: 17 Total – 14 vehicle operators, 0 passengers, 2 pedestrians
As of June 15 in each calendar year shown:
Year
Fatalities (People)
Fatal Crashes
2020
17
17
2019
8
8
2018
23
21
2017
23
21
