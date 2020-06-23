Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Shaftsbury- Upcoming Traffic Detail(s)/ Checkpoint(s)

VSP Press Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant’s Luke Hall and Seth Loomis                    

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: Independence Day Holiday

INCIDENT LOCATION: Throughout Bennington County

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks will be teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to conduct safety and sobriety enforcement for the upcoming Independence Day Holiday.

 

As of June 15, 2020, statewide Vermont has seen 17 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes. The scheduled event is an opportunity to use high visibility enforcement to reduce the number of crashes/fatalities statewide.  Any recent crash data can be found at http://ghsp.vermont.gov.

 

In addition to checkpoint(s), Troopers will also be aggressively patrolling and enforcing motor vehicle laws concerning impaired, distracted/aggressive driving, speeding and seatbelt use in high traffic and high crash areas.

 

 

--2020 Fatalities: 17   Total – 14 vehicle operators, 0 passengers, 2 pedestrians

 

As of June 15 in each calendar year shown:

Year

Fatalities (People)

Fatal Crashes

2020

17

17

2019

8

8

2018

23

21

2017

23

21

 

 

Sergeant Luke Hall

Patrol Commander

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B

96 Airport Road,

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

 

Office: (802) 442-5421

Cell: (802)

Email: Lucas.Hall@Vermont.Gov

 

 

 

