Irving Police and Fire Fighters Benefit From Free COVID-19 Antibody Testing Provided by Gibson Diagnostic Labs

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, TX, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hundreds of police officers for the City of Irving took advantage of the free antibody testing event organized by Gibson Diagnostic Labs as part of its ongoing effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support the local community.



“We are extremely grateful to Gibson Diagnostic Labs, not only for supporting police officers of Irving, but also for being very accommodating to make testing available for every shift,” said Tony Chelette, Irving Police Association President. “We are appreciative that the company worked closely with us and invested weeks of preparation to make this program a reality for Irving’s law enforcement.”

Held at the Irving Police Association Hall, the free tests were administered over the last four days, with over 300 tests completed. Testing for the fire fighters will commence on June 22, at the Irving Professional Fire Fighters Association Union Hall.

“This program means so much to our members who risk their lives doing high stress work and also live with ongoing anxiety about whether or not they’ve been exposed to the virus,” said Daniel Rozier, Irving Fire Fighters Association President. “We are pleased to call Gibson Diagnostic Labs a member of our community and are thankful for the opportunity to partner with them.”

Gibson Diagnostic Labs provided the supplies, tests, and trained personnel needed to perform adequate testing and delivery of results to members of both the Irving Police Association and the Irving Fire Fighters Association. Testing has been scheduled to be conducted from June 16 to June 24 to ensure as many of the 700 first responders that want to be tested can be.

“It’s a rare and special opportunity to serve those who dedicate their lives to serving others. We are proud and humbled to be there for Irving’s first responders and look forward to exploring other partnership opportunities to support and protect our community,” said Ali Shah, Principal of Gibson Diagnostic Labs. “The Gibson team has been working intimately with both the Irving police and fire fighters’ associations on this project and it’s exciting to see it come to fruition.”

The Gibson Diagnostic Labs team is ready to assist all patients with personalized, professional service to deliver the highest level of quality diagnostic testing. The staff continues to work diligently to increase testing capacity on a timely basis in response to the public health crisis.

To learn more, please visit Gibson Diagnostic Lab’s COVID-19 testing page.

About Gibson Diagnostic Labs:

Gibson Diagnostic Labs (GDL) is a leading healthcare company that drives better patient care and healthier lives by incorporating more of a holistic approach to healthcare. At its core is a relentless focus on information that empowers healthcare professionals to make better, more informed decisions. GDL delivers advanced, laboratory diagnostic services to physicians, counselors and clinicians who share the same commitment to enhance health outcomes and improve lives. It offers a broad portfolio of diagnostic tests that are aligned with long-term healthcare trends. Its goal is to help in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases by providing healthcare professionals with clinically actionable data that promotes patient‐centric, personalized holistic healthcare.

