Gov. Ricketts Encourages Businesses to Apply for 2020 Governor’s Wellness Award

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts encouraged businesses to apply for the 2020 Governor’s Wellness Award beginning July 1, 2020. The timeline has been updated to respect what Nebraska businesses have endured during the pandemic as they remain diligent in their efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Now more than ever, we must work together to keep Nebraskans healthy,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Since an organization’s teammates are its greatest asset, it makes good business sense to develop a culture of wellness that encourages everyone to take new steps to improve their health.”

The Governor’s Wellness Award encourages businesses to strive for a quality wellness program through leadership support, assessment of employees’ health risks and interests, a written wellness plan with measurable goals and objectives, supportive policies and environments, and ability to demonstrate outcomes from wellness efforts.

Businesses can apply at the Sower, Grower, or Harvester award level. The Sower level plants the seeds for wellness, while the Grower level is intended to show how businesses are progressing with their wellness program. The Harvester level is available to businesses that are reaping the benefits of an advanced wellness program and can demonstrate high-quality outcomes.

All new and recertifying applicants are encouraged to attend the informational webinar. The webinar reviews the application process and is being held on June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. CT. To register, go to the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council website at www.pphd.org/pwwc.html.

Businesses interested in the Governor’s Wellness Award will find the application link at https://panhandleworksitewellnesscouncil.wildapricot.org/Governors-Wellness-Award. The final application deadline is August 14, 2020 by midnight MT.

The Governor’s Wellness Award is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and administered by the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council, proudly part of Panhandle Public Health District. For more information, interested businesses should contact Jessica Davies at 308-487-3600 x101 or jdavies@pphd.org.