Cash-Strapped California Nonprofits Look Forward to Fireworks Fundraisers
COVID-19 Taking Huge Financial and Emotional Toll on Local Nonprofits
We believe that families will be able to purchase State-Approved Fireworks as safely as groceries and support countless incredible nonprofits.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Family-Owned Fireworks Company Celebrates its Centennial Year, Decades of Financial Partnership with Cash-Strapped California Nonprofits and a Celebratory Bond with Families When They Need It Most
— Carson Anderson
The Fourth of July cannot come soon enough for local nonprofit organizations anticipating a successful fireworks fundraiser and families looking forward to a much-needed celebration of our nation’s birthday over a three-day weekend. This Fourth of July is especially important due to the impact of COVID-19 on the lives of Californians and the financial lifeblood of California’s charitable organizations. Nonprofit organizations have certainly not been immune from the financial and emotional carnage the virus has caused. This fact may not be a surprising consequence of the pandemic, but the scope and potential impact on life as we know it in California are shocking nonetheless!
For decades, California’s nonprofits have been there to take care of community needs not covered by private resources and government programs. But today’s COVID-19 pandemic has decimated them and has put them in a squeeze due to several realities:
Donations are down, if not nonexistent, because of the state of the economy.
Government and foundation funding have been diverted to other priorities.
The need for the senior, social services, education support, and youth services these nonprofits provide is skyrocketing beyond belief.
In the face of this deadly viral enemy, almost 3000 nonprofits in over 297 California communities (click here for the list) are relying more than ever on the funds they raise by selling California State Fire Marshal-Approved Fireworks (Safe and Sane) each Fourth of July. These nonprofits range from well-established organizations that deliver critical services for large numbers of people to tiny groups that fill a specific niche with the help they provide in their community. Each year these nonprofits collectively net approximately $35 million that helps advance education, improve lives, and provide a critical component of California’s social services safety net.
“Many of these nonprofits don’t know if they’ll survive through the shutdown,” said Carson Anderson with the Anderson Family-owned TNT Fireworks. “And even if they do, they don’t have high hopes that the economy will return to normal any time soon, so revenue will continue to be difficult to raise.”
To make sure, in this COVID-19 era, that these nonprofits have the opportunity to raise the vital funding for the critical programs they provide in their communities, TNT Fireworks worked diligently with public health officers and elected officials across the state to make sure protective measures will be in place in their fireworks stands to protect the nonprofits’ volunteers as well as their customers (Click here for link to Physical Distancing Protocol).
In addition, they developed a consumer outreach component to encourage the state-approved fireworks customer to practice physical distancing in their use of the state-approved fireworks as well (click here for link for the “Stay Safe, Stay Distant, Enjoy Fireworks!” program).
TNT Fireworks is not only the state’s largest wholesale distributor of California State Fire Marshal-Approved Fireworks (“Safe and Sane”) but is also the nation’s leading consumer fireworks company. TNT Fireworks is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. What started as a roadside newsstand in Florence, AL, is now a fourth-generation family-owned business operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, as well as the United Kingdom and Canada.
Widespread cancellations of public events, sporting games, concerts, fairs, and community fireworks celebrations in many communities across the state, means family backyard celebrations using State-Approved Fireworks will be the only safe and responsible option available to most Californians. State fire statistics clearly demonstrate that in the absence of public displays and state-approved fireworks, many Californians will regrettably gravitate to using dangerous illegal fireworks, particularly aerial items and exploding pyrotechnics that cause virtually all of the fireworks-related fires and injuries each year.
“We believe that families will be able to purchase State-Approved Fireworks as safely as groceries and support countless incredible nonprofits. I envision families from California to Maine gathering at home to enjoy each other, some good food, our nation’s birthday, and some long-awaited, well-deserved fun,” Anderson concluded.
NOTE: All materials, including videos and PSAs (as well as all safety videos and PSAs produced and distributed over the last 30 years) and information and tutorials on “Nail’em”, the illegal fireworks smartphone reporting app, are available online at… www.ca-fireworks.com
