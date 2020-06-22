The International Food Expo to Be Held Online

Expo lobby Expo function infographic

The Trade show organized specifically for manufacturers, exporters, business services providers and buyers of Agri based processed & frozen food products

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Samachar LLC, publisher of the “Market Samachar” trade magazine which focuses exclusively on the ethnic food business in North America, has announced its first online trade shows for 2020 – The International Food Expo Online (IFE).

Its purpose is to provide a convenient, secured, ecofriendly platform to reach the most influential and well-established group of businessmen in the food industry around the world. Each exhibitor and buyer will be matched as per their selection of product categories and brands to make the buying and selling easy for everyone. The new product showcase will display varieties of world foods. Everyone can learn from the experts by attending seminars on industry-related subjects.

The show is built on a custom made IT platform considering participant’s data privacy, Keeping participants’ wellness in mind, they can attend the show without breaking the budget and worrisome travel. As an added convenience for both the exhibitors and attendees, video introduction and interactive chat will be available.

The International Food Expo Online, as the name suggests creates a unique opportunity for exhibitors to promote their products, expand their presence and market share around the world. it was supposed to happen in the expo center, but considering the new format and worldwide reach, we added general merchandise and business services categories.

The show enables manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, supermarket buyers, retailers, brokers, restaurant owners, foodservice operators, general merchandise traders, business services providers, and everyone associated with the import and export trade to meet virtually with their prospective clientele and suppliers from their industry

Our world today has become a global village. We believe the best way to position oneself in this changing environment is through the medium of the online trade show. The International Food Expo promotes the spirit of free markets in its purest form and provides a platform where participants can get together, forge alliances, and new business relationships.

Exhibitors from various continents and countries can meet and negotiate with buyers such as Importers, distributors, retailers, supermarket buyers, and restaurant owners. Exhibitors can introduce a new product line to the world and taste the acceptance of their product range in the market, expanding their markets, recognized development trends in the industry.

Mr. Bharat Joshi, over 25-year veteran of the ethnic food industry and the publisher of the “Market Samachar” trade magazine, is the chief organizer of the IFCOnline. “Organizing the trade shows has given us lots of insight and ideas about what works and how we can help businesses succeed. Hands-on experience in the industry yields to our deep understanding of the exporters’ and buyers’ expectations and requirements. We are confident that this year’s shows will succeed on a much grander scale. We encourage everyone, both startups and established businesses all over the world, to take this unique opportunity to build contacts, exchange new ideas, to strengthen an existing relationship, and thus to enhance their business,” said Mr. Bharat Joshi.

To register and to learn more about the event, visit: www.intfoodexpo.com

About Market Samachar LLC.

Market Samachar, LLC, based in Edison NJ, publishes the Market Samachar trade magazine. The magazine serves as a link between exporters, importers, and retailers; and is a source of information regarding new and upcoming products and services in the market; and, a one-stop destination for anyone interested in knowing about current happenings in the South Asian Marketplace, and the South Asian milieu. To learn more about the magazine visit: www. marketsamachar.com

Contacts

Market Samachar, LLC.

Mr. Bharat Joshi, +1-732-822-5700

contact@intfoodexpo.com