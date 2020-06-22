Colorado Springs Realtor® Daina Santaella Earns Her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification
I feel very honored to help Military families, which is why I got my MRP Certification. I want them to know that I know what they’re going through and I am able to be there for them in any situation.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daina Santaella is an astute, caring, and extremely knowledgeable Broker Associate with Rx Realty in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also a Military “brat” and “spouse” who is very passionate about those who serve our Country.
— Daina Santaella
Daina was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico and when she was 4 years old, her father, Alfonso, joined the Army and their first duty-station was at Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he worked on the supply chain for various Units. Not knowing the English language, Daina’s mother took English classes on base. Soon, the family had orders to go to Leighton Barracks, in Würzburg, Germany. Daina recalls, “It was so much fun, and I have so many great memories of being there. We were there when the Berlin Wall fell and my mother has an actual piece of the wall to this day. My mom was very adventurous, and she required us to visit every castle we could find! We went to all the Royal museums and even took a Military Airlift Command (MAC) flight to Czechoslovakia and to Madrid, Spain, which was one of the most beautiful experiences I have ever known.”
The family then had to PCS to Fort Benning, Georgia, before relocating to Colorado Springs where Alfonso was stationed at Fort Carson. Daina graduated from Fountain Fort Carson High School and enrolled at Colorado State University, majoring in Computer Sciences. This is where she and met her husband, Alex, who was a Military Police Officer in the 107th Division, and one of the first convoys sent to Bagdad on a deployment that caused great stress for everyone involved. Their daughter, Alexa, was born just 3 days after Alex deployed. “I was glued to the television.” Daina says, “There were a lot of scary moments and I was all alone with a newborn baby and Alex was in the middle of a brutal war. The high-anxiety was 24/7.”
Unfortunately, as with many marriages, it didn’t work out when Alex returned home. “I saw so many men and women who were completely changed human beings when they returned home. Suicides and PTSD are real.”
As life went on, Daina met the true love of her life, Angel. “It’s a perfect name for him. He’s my best friend, my guardian angel, highly intelligent and he’s drop-dead gorgeous! Plus, he was an Army ‘brat’ too!” Angel is also from Puerto Rico and was stationed at Buckley Air Force Base working with Satellite Communications when they met. He was previously stationed at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with the 45th Space Wing and is currently stationed at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. The couple decided to get married and have a family. They recently welcomed a little girl into the world.
Daina had already had her Real Estate license, but her passion had always been to be a Nurse. She graduated from Colorado State University in Pueblo with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and has a Master's in Healthcare Administration and Business Management from Colorado State University- Global. As a Registered Nurse, Daina still works at the hospital and experiences many different struggles with the entire COVID 19 virus. She says, “I’m committed to doing all that I can do to help those in need, although I understand the risks.”
Daina feels this way about everything and everyone, which is why she continues to work in Real Estate. “I love to connect with people and assist them with the highest integrity, support, compassion, understanding and guidance. I feel very honored to help Military families buy or sell a home, which is why I got my MRP Certification. I want them to know that I know what they’re going through and that I am able to be there for them in any situation.”
The Military Bases that Daina is privileged to serve include Peterson Air Force Base; Buckley Air Force Base; Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Base; Schriever Air Force Base; and Fort Carson Army Base.
For more information about “Military Friendly” Realtor Daina Santaella, please visit these important websites:
https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/daina-santaella_colorado-springs_co_3692045_767979767
https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/daina-santaella_colorado-springs_co_3692045_767979767
https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoRNRealtor
Media Contact:
Daina Santaella
Broker Associate
Rx Realty
(719) 963-4727
rxrealtycolorado@gmail.com
Daina Santaella
Rx Realty
+1 (719) 963-4727
email us here