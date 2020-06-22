Mill Town Music Hall Prepares to Reopen Safely for 22 Shows in 23 Weeks
Unforgettable performances from legendary acts including Mary Wilson of the Supremes, Marty Stuart and John BerryBREMEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mill Town Music Hall is excited to safely welcome back guests for a string of shows through the end of the year. Mill Town Music Hall will be featuring award-winning artists from multiple genres to take the stage and entertain fans at the intimate venue. Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).
“Our entire Mill Town family is excited and thankful to welcome guests back into our home,” said Steve Bennett, Mill Town Music Hall General Manager. “As we welcome back our extended family, we are committed to continuing to doing so in the safest way possible. We can’t wait to kick things off by having a wide variety of award-winning artists at our venue with 22 shows in 23 weeks - there is literally a show for everyone’s music taste.”
Safety measures:
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently issued new guidelines for live performance venues to reopen in a safe manner. Mill Town’s staff is working diligently to implement all recommendations and prepare for concerts in this new environment.
How Mill Town plans to approach the new normal:
Protective Masks – The venue will have masks available for any guests that would like one, but wearing a mask will not be required.
Facility Sanitization – The building will be thoroughly sanitized prior to each concert. In addition, certain high-traffic areas of the building will be cleaned throughout the events.
Unwell Guests – Patrons who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days will not be admitted.
Hand Sanitizing Stations – Stations will be available in several locations throughout the venue.
Safe Distancing – Other reasonable precautions will be taken to provide safe distancing in common areas. However, the concert seating arrangement will remain as usual.
Upcoming Performances
Exile (Friday, July 10)
Crystal Gayle (Saturday, July 11)
Diamond Rio (Saturday, July 18)
Neal McCoy (Saturday, July 25)
Booth Brothers & Diplomats (Thursday, July 30)
The Drifters, The Platters, and Cornell Gunter's Coasters (Friday, Aug. 7)
The Oak Ridge Boys (Saturday, Aug. 8)
Shenandoah featuring Marty Raybon (Saturday, Aug. 15)
Sara Evans (Friday, Aug. 21)
The Gatlin Brothers - Larry, Steve, and Rudy (Saturday, Aug. 29)
Mary Wilson of The Supremes (Thursday, Sept. 3)
Jo Dee Messina (Thursday, Sept. 17)
The Martins and the Diplomats (Saturday, Sept. 26)
Gene Watson (Saturday, Oct. 3)
The Bellamy Brothers (Thursday, Oct. 8)
Tracy Byrd (Saturday, Oct. 17)
Ricky Skaggs (Thursday, Oct. 22)
Pam Tillis (Saturday, Nov. 7)
Dailey and Vincent (Friday, Nov. 13)
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives (Saturday, Nov. 21)
The Collingsworth Family (Thursday, Dec. 10)
John Berry’s Christmas Concert (Friday, Dec. 18)
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through TicketsWest at 1-888-479-6300, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Classic Pop/Rock, Motown, Gospel and Bluegrass concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.
For purchasing individual concert tickets, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com and follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall and on Facebook.
# # #
About Mill Town Music Hall
Mill Town Music Hall is committed to providing West Georgia with a quality entertainment venue. Opened in Feb. 2012, it is the largest facility of its kind in West Georgia and comfortably seats over 1,000 people. Featuring state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems, the venue hosts numerous concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate and private events. The venues top sponsors include: Tanner Health System, R.K. Redding Construction, GreyStone Power Corporation, Systems & Methods Inc. (SMI), Aubrey Silvey Enterprises, Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, Haney Farm and Ranch and Powersports, West Georgia Resources, Gradick Communications, the Coca-Cola Company, John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC, Synovus Bank, West Georgia Technical College, and West Georgia Forklift Repair Service. Please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com for the most up to date calendar of events.
Rob Kremer
Rhythm Communications
+14043104727
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn