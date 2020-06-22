Revolution Medicines Provides Research and Development Update for its Portfolio of Novel Targeted Cancer Therapies

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier cancer targets, today provided a research and development (R&D) update regarding the company's innovative portfolio directed against RAS cancers.



The R&D update covers the latest developments across certain of the company’s programs including:

Update on the broad RMC-4630 clinical development program, including new data sets from the ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy clinical trial (RMC-4630-01)



- New pharmacokinetic profiles and improved tolerability with intermittent dosing schedules



- Expanded experience of anti-tumor activity in non-small cell lung cancer patients carrying KRAS mutations



- New anti-tumor activity in patients carrying NF1LOF mutations



- Recap of recent RMC-4630-related announcements with update on overall program status

Highlights of in vivo preclinical data demonstrating induction of anti-tumor immunity via adaptive and innate immune systems by SHP2 inhibitor monotherapy and combination treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor, as reported in a recent publication by company scientists in Cancer Research



New in vivo data on dual targeted therapy with mTORC1-selective inhibitor and KRAS G12C (OFF) inhibitor in preclinical models of resistance to monotherapy



(OFF) inhibitor in preclinical models of resistance to monotherapy New in vivo data on pharmacokinetic profile and anti-tumor responses to oral administration of novel KRASG12C(ON) inhibitor

To access full details of the R&D update, please review the company’s investor presentation within the investor section of the company’s website at: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations . The updated presentation has also been furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive high-value frontier cancer targets within notorious growth and survival pathways, with particular emphasis on RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s pipeline includes RMC-4630, a clinical-stage drug candidate that is designed to selectively inhibit the activity of SHP2. Additionally, the company is developing a broad portfolio of inhibitors of other key frontier oncology targets within the notorious RAS pathway and the related mTOR signaling cascade. These include inhibitors of multiple mutant RAS proteins and SOS1, as well as RMC-5552, a development candidate within the company’s 4EBP1/mTORC1 program currently in IND-enabling studies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding Revolution Medicines’ development plans and timelines, clinical activity and tolerability of RMC-4630, preclinical activity and pharmacokinetic data regarding Revolution Medicines’ product candidates, the potential benefits of, and markets for, Revolution Medicines’ product candidates. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Revolution Medicines’ programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Revolution Medicines’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Revolution Medicines’ capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

