Elmer Alegado Reveals A Day In the Life for a Certified Nursing Assistant

Get an idea of what your daily life would look like as a CNA thanks to Elmer Alegado.

LATHROP, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future is bright for those entering the workforce as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). Elmer Alegado, President of StrategiCareStaffing, explains that the job outlook for CNAs in the United States is higher than average at about 9%. Facilities across the country need skilled professionals that are looking to make a difference in the lives of others.Certified Nursing Assistants work directly under licensed nurses. In many cases, people get their CNA certification as a stepping stone to further their careers in the medical field. Elmer Alegado notes that alternatively, some young adults choose this route to find out if caregiving is where their passion lies. It only takes four to twelve weeks to become certified as a CNA, depending on the state of residence.As President of StrategiCareStaffing, Elmer Alegado understands how important Certified Nursing Assistants are to medical teams. They are considered to be the backbone of the industry, taking care of essential responsibilities while making patients feel comfortable and safe. In this article, Elmer Alegado explains a typical day working as a CNA.Daily routines vary depending on the facility and patients, but generally, a Certified Nursing Assistant will start the day by receiving tasks and updates from the nurse. Elmer Alegado explains that the notes can be individual or a part of a nursing report. Notes will also include details from the previous shift.Certified Nursing Assistants are responsible for taking vitals, assisting patients with personal hygiene, completing charts, and moving patients. Elmer Alegado notes that CNAs may also be responsible for dressing, toileting, changing linens, administering medicine, and helping patients with exercise. A Certified Nursing Assistant spends a lot of time with the patient and their family, which means they must be the eyes and ears of the nurses and doctors. According to Elmer Alegado, CNAs can identify problems and complications early. The earlier health issues are addressed, the better!It's standard for healthcare shifts to be long, but that can vary depending on the facility. Elmer Alegado notes that shifts can range from four to 12 hours, requiring CNAs to spend a lot of time moving and on their feet. Becoming a CNA is ideal for those who don't like the idea of sitting at a desk all day. According to Elmer Alegado, patient care is required 24/7, which means that overnight shifts should be expected.Every patient is unique, varying in age, background, and interests. Elmer Alegado believes that Certified Nursing Assistants must be positive, energetic, and empathetic to their patients. CNAs will see their patients in vulnerable conditions, and must always display professionalism by treating each patient with respect and dignity. Elmer Alegado notes that some patients may also struggle with traumatic physical injuries or mental disabilities. A Certified Nursing Assistant is often the source of hope, inspiration, and motivation for their patients, truly changing their lives every day.