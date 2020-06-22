22 JUNE UPDATE: Wisconsin National Guard conducting mobile testing at sites around the state

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing June 17 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin National Guard has 25 COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Spc. Emma Anderson

Specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard continue to operate across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.After collecting the specimens at each site, Wisconsin National Guard troops send the test kits to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

A number of specimen collection sites have ongoing operations including:

Dane County: Two teams established a community-based testing site May 11 at the Madison’s Alliant Energy Center and has collected nearly 23,300 specimens as of June 22. Two teams will gather specimens June 22 at the Oregon Correctional Center, Grow Academy Youth Facility and Thompson Correctional Center.

Two teams established a community-based testing site May 11 at the Madison’s Alliant Energy Center and has collected nearly 23,300 specimens as of June 22. Two teams will gather specimens June 22 at the Oregon Correctional Center, Grow Academy Youth Facility and Thompson Correctional Center. Forest County: One team will establish a community-based specimen collection site June 22 at the Crandon School District in Crandon.

One team will establish a community-based specimen collection site June 22 at the Crandon School District in Crandon. Milwaukee County: Three teams established a community-based specimen collection site May 11 at 2701 S. Chase Avenue (UMOS) and has collected over 21,800 specimens as of June 22. Two teams established a Milwaukee community-based collection site June 1 at Custer Stadium at 4300 W. Fairmount Avenue and has collected over 2,700 specimens as of June 22.

Three teams established a community-based specimen collection site May 11 at 2701 S. Chase Avenue (UMOS) and has collected over 21,800 specimens as of June 22. Two teams established a Milwaukee community-based collection site June 1 at Custer Stadium at 4300 W. Fairmount Avenue and has collected over 2,700 specimens as of June 22. Croix County: One team will conduct specimen collection June 22 at a food processing facility in Grantsburg.

One team will conduct specimen collection June 22 at a food processing facility in Grantsburg. Walworth County:One team established a community-based specimen collection site June 22 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn.

Adams County: One team collected nearly 250 specimens June 2 at a community-based testing site at the Adams-Friendship High School in Adams.

One team collected nearly 250 specimens June 2 at a community-based testing site at the Adams-Friendship High School in Adams. Ashland County: One team gathered approximately 150 specimens May 7 at a community-based testing site at the Lake Superior Primary School in Ashland.

One team gathered approximately 150 specimens May 7 at a community-based testing site at the Lake Superior Primary School in Ashland. Barron County: One team collected 230 specimens at a community-based test site May 3-4 at the St. Croix Casino Campground in Turtle Lake. One team gathered nearly 225 specimens June 10-11 during site-based testing in Cumberland.

One team collected 230 specimens at a community-based test site May 3-4 at the St. Croix Casino Campground in Turtle Lake. One team gathered nearly 225 specimens June 10-11 during site-based testing in Cumberland. Bayfield County: One team collected 350 specimens June 11 at a community-based testing site on the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation at the Legendary Waters Casino near Bayfield. One team collected over 100 specimens June 17 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Civic Center in Drummond. One team collected over 200 specimens June 18 at a community-based testing site at the community center in Iron River.

One team collected 350 specimens June 11 at a community-based testing site on the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation at the Legendary Waters Casino near Bayfield. One team collected over 100 specimens June 17 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Civic Center in Drummond. One team collected over 200 specimens June 18 at a community-based testing site at the community center in Iron River. Brown County: One team collected 738 specimens April 28-May 2 at a food processing facility in Green Bay. Several teams began operations at the Resch Center April 30 for focused-community testing for select businesses and their families. The Resch Center site then supported community-based testing May 4-22 and nearly 8,500 specimens were collected. Another team collected over 4,500 specimens May 6-22 at a community-based testing site at Casa ALBA in Green Bay. One team collected 20 specimens June 10 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Green Bay. One team gathered nearly 1,400 specimens June 9-12 at the Green Bay Correctional Institute.

One team collected 738 specimens April 28-May 2 at a food processing facility in Green Bay. Several teams began operations at the Resch Center April 30 for focused-community testing for select businesses and their families. The Resch Center site then supported community-based testing May 4-22 and nearly 8,500 specimens were collected. Another team collected over 4,500 specimens May 6-22 at a community-based testing site at Casa ALBA in Green Bay. One team collected 20 specimens June 10 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Green Bay. One team gathered nearly 1,400 specimens June 9-12 at the Green Bay Correctional Institute. Buffalo County: Community-based testing in Alma concluded May 1, where a National Guard team collected nearly 200 specimens.

Community-based testing in Alma concluded May 1, where a National Guard team collected nearly 200 specimens. Burnett County: One team collected 130 specimens May 5 at a community-based testing site in Burnett County.

One team collected 130 specimens May 5 at a community-based testing site in Burnett County. Chippewa County: One team collected 20 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Chippewa Falls. One team gathered nearly 50 specimens June 9 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chippewa Falls. One team collected over 130 specimens June 11 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Chippewa Falls. One team gathered nearly 50 specimens June 16 at the Chippewa County Jail in Chippewa Falls.

One team collected 20 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Chippewa Falls. One team gathered nearly 50 specimens June 9 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chippewa Falls. One team collected over 130 specimens June 11 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Chippewa Falls. One team gathered nearly 50 specimens June 16 at the Chippewa County Jail in Chippewa Falls. Clark County: One team gathered nearly 150 specimens May 13 at a community-based testing site at Thorp High School in Thorp. One team collected nearly 150 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Colby.

One team gathered nearly 150 specimens May 13 at a community-based testing site at Thorp High School in Thorp. One team collected nearly 150 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Colby. Columbia County: One team collected over 75 specimens June 12 during site-based testing in Cambria. One team gathered over 1,000 specimens June 15-17 at the Columbia Correctional Institution. One team collected nearly 60 specimens on June 20 during site-based testing in Cambria.

One team collected over 75 specimens June 12 during site-based testing in Cambria. One team gathered over 1,000 specimens June 15-17 at the Columbia Correctional Institution. One team collected nearly 60 specimens on June 20 during site-based testing in Cambria. Crawford County: One team collected nearly 300 specimens May 5 at a factory in Prairie Du Chien. One team collected over 220 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Prairie du Chien. One team gathered over 275 specimens at a community-based testing site June 12 at Prairie du Chien High School. One team gathered nearly 700 specimens June 16-17 at the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution.

One team collected nearly 300 specimens May 5 at a factory in Prairie Du Chien. One team collected over 220 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Prairie du Chien. One team gathered over 275 specimens at a community-based testing site June 12 at Prairie du Chien High School. One team gathered nearly 700 specimens June 16-17 at the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution. Dane County: One team tested more than 1,000 staff and inmates April 24-27 at the Dane County Jail in Madison. One team collected over 300 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Verona. One team collected over 730 specimens June 4-5 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Madison. One team gathered over 900 specimens June 10-11 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Mendota.

One team tested more than 1,000 staff and inmates April 24-27 at the Dane County Jail in Madison. One team collected over 300 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Verona. One team collected over 730 specimens June 4-5 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Madison. One team gathered over 900 specimens June 10-11 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Mendota. Dodge County: One team collected over 400 specimens May 8-9 at a food processing facility in Beaver Dam. Two teams collected over 1,500 specimens May 26-28 at the Waupun Correctional Facility. Two teams collected over 1,900 specimens May 26-30 at the Dodge County Department of Corrections. One team collected over 300 specimens June 1 at the John C. Burke Correctional Center. One team gathered over 75 specimens June 2 in Clyman. Two teams collected over 1,600 specimens June 9-10 at the Fox Lake Correctional Institute. One team collected nearly 500 specimens June 15-16 at the Dodge County Correctional Institution and one team gather nearly 150 specimens June 16 at the Waupun Correctional Institution.

One team collected over 400 specimens May 8-9 at a food processing facility in Beaver Dam. Two teams collected over 1,500 specimens May 26-28 at the Waupun Correctional Facility. Two teams collected over 1,900 specimens May 26-30 at the Dodge County Department of Corrections. One team collected over 300 specimens June 1 at the John C. Burke Correctional Center. One team gathered over 75 specimens June 2 in Clyman. Two teams collected over 1,600 specimens June 9-10 at the Fox Lake Correctional Institute. One team collected nearly 500 specimens June 15-16 at the Dodge County Correctional Institution and one team gather nearly 150 specimens June 16 at the Waupun Correctional Institution. Door County: One team collected over 350 specimens June 2-4 at a community-based testing site at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay.

One team collected over 350 specimens June 2-4 at a community-based testing site at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay. Douglas County: One team supported a community-based testing site May 6 in Solon Springs and collected more than 170 specimens.

One team supported a community-based testing site May 6 in Solon Springs and collected more than 170 specimens. Eau Claire County: One team collected over 500 specimens May 10-11 at a community-based testing site at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire.

One team collected over 500 specimens May 10-11 at a community-based testing site at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. Florence County: One team gathered 209 specimens May 12 at a community-based testing site in Florence.

One team gathered 209 specimens May 12 at a community-based testing site in Florence. Fond du Lac County: One team collected nearly 50 specimens May 16 during site-based specimen collection in Fairwater. Two teams collected over 1,100 specimens May 28-30 at the Taycheedah Correctional Facility. One team collected 80 specimens June 8 during site-based specimen collection in Oakfield. One team collected nearly 200 specimens during site-based testing June 12 in Ripon. One team gathered over 100 specimens June 16 during site-based testing in Oakfield.

One team collected nearly 50 specimens May 16 during site-based specimen collection in Fairwater. Two teams collected over 1,100 specimens May 28-30 at the Taycheedah Correctional Facility. One team collected 80 specimens June 8 during site-based specimen collection in Oakfield. One team collected nearly 200 specimens during site-based testing June 12 in Ripon. One team gathered over 100 specimens June 16 during site-based testing in Oakfield. Grant County: One team tested more than 270 staff and residents April 25 at the Orchard Manor senior living facility in Lancaster. Another team collected more than 230 specimens May 4 at a factory in Platteville. One team collected nearly 400 specimens June 17 at a community-based testing site on the UW-Platteville campus in Platteville. One team collected nearly 650 specimens June 18-19 at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility.

One team tested more than 270 staff and residents April 25 at the Orchard Manor senior living facility in Lancaster. Another team collected more than 230 specimens May 4 at a factory in Platteville. One team collected nearly 400 specimens June 17 at a community-based testing site on the UW-Platteville campus in Platteville. One team collected nearly 650 specimens June 18-19 at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility. Green County: One team collected over 150 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Monroe. One team collected over 200 specimens June 17 at a senior-living facility in New Glarus.

One team collected over 150 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Monroe. One team collected over 200 specimens June 17 at a senior-living facility in New Glarus. Green Lake County: One team collected nearly 150 specimens June 5 during site-based testing in Markesan.

One team collected nearly 150 specimens June 5 during site-based testing in Markesan. Jackson County: One team collected over 170 specimens May 19 at a community-based testing site at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Black River Falls.

One team collected over 170 specimens May 19 at a community-based testing site at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Black River Falls. Juneau County: One team collected nearly 40 specimens at a facility-based testing site. One team collected nearly 190 specimens June 8 at a community-based specimen collection site at the high school in Mauston. One team collected over 725 specimens June 10-11 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Mauston.

One team collected nearly 40 specimens at a facility-based testing site. One team collected nearly 190 specimens June 8 at a community-based specimen collection site at the high school in Mauston. One team collected over 725 specimens June 10-11 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Mauston. Kenosha County: Teams gathered more than 650 specimens April 28-29 at the Kenosha County Pre-trial facility and Kenosha County Detention Center. One team tested more than 130 individuals May 2 at a Pleasant Prairie meat processing facility. Another team collected more than 400 specimens May 7 at a meat packing facility in Kenosha. Two teams collected nearly 850 specimens June 1-6 at a community-based testing site at Kenosha’s Central High School. One team collected nearly 1,100 specimens June 4-6 at a community-based testing site at Kenosha’s Tremper High School. One team collected over 70 specimens at a community-based testing site June 12 at Kenosha’s Central High School. One team collected nearly 120 specimens June 15 at the Kenosha Correctional Center.

Teams gathered more than 650 specimens April 28-29 at the Kenosha County Pre-trial facility and Kenosha County Detention Center. One team tested more than 130 individuals May 2 at a Pleasant Prairie meat processing facility. Another team collected more than 400 specimens May 7 at a meat packing facility in Kenosha. Two teams collected nearly 850 specimens June 1-6 at a community-based testing site at Kenosha’s Central High School. One team collected nearly 1,100 specimens June 4-6 at a community-based testing site at Kenosha’s Tremper High School. One team collected over 70 specimens at a community-based testing site June 12 at Kenosha’s Central High School. One team collected nearly 120 specimens June 15 at the Kenosha Correctional Center. La Crosse County: One team collected over 300 specimens May 21 at a community-based testing site at the Omni Center in Onalaska. One team established a community-based specimen collection site June 8 at Western Technical College in La Crosse and collected over 280 specimens.

One team collected over 300 specimens May 21 at a community-based testing site at the Omni Center in Onalaska. One team established a community-based specimen collection site June 8 at Western Technical College in La Crosse and collected over 280 specimens. Lafayette County: One team collected over 125 specimens May 29 at a long-term care facility in Darlington.

One team collected over 125 specimens May 29 at a long-term care facility in Darlington. Langlade County: One team collected over 175 specimens June 4-5 at a community-based testing site at Antigo’s Langlade County Fairgrounds.

One team collected over 175 specimens June 4-5 at a community-based testing site at Antigo’s Langlade County Fairgrounds. Lincoln County: One team collected over 70 specimens May 18 at a senior living facility in Tomahawk. One team collected 100 specimens June 11 at a community-based testing site at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill.

One team collected over 70 specimens May 18 at a senior living facility in Tomahawk. One team collected 100 specimens June 11 at a community-based testing site at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill. Manitowoc County: One team gathered over 450 specimens May 21-22 at a community-based testing site at the Manitowoc County Expo Grounds in Manitowoc.

One team gathered over 450 specimens May 21-22 at a community-based testing site at the Manitowoc County Expo Grounds in Manitowoc. Marathon County: One team collected over 220 specimens May 19 at a community-based testing site at Wausau’s North Central Technical College. One team collected over 250 specimens May 29 at a community-based testing site at the Abbotsford Junior-Senior High School in Abbotsford.

One team collected over 220 specimens May 19 at a community-based testing site at Wausau’s North Central Technical College. One team collected over 250 specimens May 29 at a community-based testing site at the Abbotsford Junior-Senior High School in Abbotsford. Marinette County: One team gathered nearly 770 specimens May 12-14 at a community-based testing site in Crivitz.

One team gathered nearly 770 specimens May 12-14 at a community-based testing site in Crivitz. Menominee County: One team collected over 1,050 specimens May 15-19 at a community-based testing site on the Menomonee Tribal Reservation at the Menominee Department of Transit Services in Keshena.

One team collected over 1,050 specimens May 15-19 at a community-based testing site on the Menomonee Tribal Reservation at the Menominee Department of Transit Services in Keshena. Milwaukee County: One team tested nearly 1,000 staff and inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Corrections, and a second team completed over 500 tests at a local meat processing facility April 28. A third team collected over 450 specimens May 4 at a food processing facility in Milwaukee. One team collected over 100 specimens May 8 at a Milwaukee meat-processing facility. One team collected over 160 specimens May 12 at the Felmer O. Chaney and Marshall E. Sherrer Department of Corrections facilities. One team collected over 100 specimens May 18 at the Department of Corrections Women’s Center in Milwaukee. One team collecting nearly 1,000 specimens May 19-21 at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Center. One team collected over 400 specimens Apr. 20 to May 22 at two Milwaukee health clinics. Three teams collected 8,305 specimens May 11-23 at a community-based specimen collection site at 5760 W. Capitol Drive (Midtown). One team collected 19 specimens May 27 at a long-term care facility in Franklin. One team collected over 1,000 specimens May 29-June 1 at the Milwaukee Criminal Justice Facility. One team collected over 820 specimens June 4-6 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Cudahy Water Utility in Cudahy. One team collected over 930 specimens June 5-7 at the Milwaukee County House of Corrections. One team collected over 50 specimens June 8 at a long-term care facility in Shorewood.

One team tested nearly 1,000 staff and inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Corrections, and a second team completed over 500 tests at a local meat processing facility April 28. A third team collected over 450 specimens May 4 at a food processing facility in Milwaukee. One team collected over 100 specimens May 8 at a Milwaukee meat-processing facility. One team collected over 160 specimens May 12 at the Felmer O. Chaney and Marshall E. Sherrer Department of Corrections facilities. One team collected over 100 specimens May 18 at the Department of Corrections Women’s Center in Milwaukee. One team collecting nearly 1,000 specimens May 19-21 at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Center. One team collected over 400 specimens Apr. 20 to May 22 at two Milwaukee health clinics. Three teams collected 8,305 specimens May 11-23 at a community-based specimen collection site at 5760 W. Capitol Drive (Midtown). One team collected 19 specimens May 27 at a long-term care facility in Franklin. One team collected over 1,000 specimens May 29-June 1 at the Milwaukee Criminal Justice Facility. One team collected over 820 specimens June 4-6 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Cudahy Water Utility in Cudahy. One team collected over 930 specimens June 5-7 at the Milwaukee County House of Corrections. One team collected over 50 specimens June 8 at a long-term care facility in Shorewood. Monroe County: One team collected 300 specimens May 22 at a long-term care facility in Sparta. One team collected over 50 specimens May 26 at the Wisconsin National Guard’s Challenge Academy at Ft. McCoy. One team gathered nearly 125 specimens June 19 at a senior-care facility in Sparta.

One team collected 300 specimens May 22 at a long-term care facility in Sparta. One team collected over 50 specimens May 26 at the Wisconsin National Guard’s Challenge Academy at Ft. McCoy. One team gathered nearly 125 specimens June 19 at a senior-care facility in Sparta. Oconto County: One team collected over 130 specimens June 6 during site-based testing in Gillet.

One team collected over 130 specimens June 6 during site-based testing in Gillet. Oneida County: One team gathered nearly 150 specimens May 20 at a community-based testing site at Lakeland High School in Minocqua. One team collected 130 specimens May 21 at a community-based testing site at Rhinelander High School in Rhinelander.

One team gathered nearly 150 specimens May 20 at a community-based testing site at Lakeland High School in Minocqua. One team collected 130 specimens May 21 at a community-based testing site at Rhinelander High School in Rhinelander. Outagamie County: One team collected nearly 350 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Kaukauna. One team collected nearly 3,300 specimens May 11-22 at a community-based testing site at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton. This site also supported Winnebago and Calumet counties. One team collected over 125 specimens June 1 at the Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center.

One team collected nearly 350 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Kaukauna. One team collected nearly 3,300 specimens May 11-22 at a community-based testing site at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton. This site also supported Winnebago and Calumet counties. One team collected over 125 specimens June 1 at the Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center. Ozaukee County: One team collected over 1,200 specimens May 28-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at Concordia University in Mequon.

One team collected over 1,200 specimens May 28-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at Concordia University in Mequon. Pierce County: One team collected over 100 specimens May 28 at a long-term care facility in Spring Valley.

One team collected over 100 specimens May 28 at a long-term care facility in Spring Valley. Portage County: One team collected nearly 350 specimens May 11-12 at a community-based testing site at Portage County Health and Human Services in Stevens Point. One team collected over 150 specimens June 3-4 during a site-based mission in Plover. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens June 10-11 at a community-based testing site at the Portage County Health and Human Services Building in Stevens Point.

One team collected nearly 350 specimens May 11-12 at a community-based testing site at Portage County Health and Human Services in Stevens Point. One team collected over 150 specimens June 3-4 during a site-based mission in Plover. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens June 10-11 at a community-based testing site at the Portage County Health and Human Services Building in Stevens Point. Price County: One team collected 51 specimens May 17 at a community-based testing site at the DNR Ranger Station in Prentice.

One team collected 51 specimens May 17 at a community-based testing site at the DNR Ranger Station in Prentice. Racine County: One team collected over 160 specimens May 4 at a food processing facility in Burlington. Another team collected over 150 specimens May 7-8 at a medical facility in Sturtevant. One team collected 1,162 specimens May 11-15 at a community-based testing site at Burlington High School in Burlington. A team collected nearly 650 specimens May 14-16 at a Department of Health Services facility in Union Grove. One team collected over 230 specimens May 19 at an industrial facility in Sturtevant. One team collected over 250 specimens May 21 at an industrial facility in Burlington. One team gathered over 4,000 specimens May 18-30 at a community-based testing site at Festival Hall in Racine. One team gathered over 960 specimens June 2-4 at a community-based testing site in Mt. Pleasant. One team collected nearly 175 specimens June 4 at an industrial facility in Racine. One team collected over 550 specimens June 4-5 at the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center. One team collected 625 specimens June 8-9 at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. One team gathered over 40 specimens June 9 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Union Grove. One team collected nearly 125 specimens June 11 during facility-based testing in Racine. One team gathered nearly 150 specimens June 18 at senior-living facility in Caledonia. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens June 15-19 at a community-based testing site at Racine’s Horlick High School. One team gathered over 2,100 specimens June 16-20 at the Racine Correctional Institution.

One team collected over 160 specimens May 4 at a food processing facility in Burlington. Another team collected over 150 specimens May 7-8 at a medical facility in Sturtevant. One team collected 1,162 specimens May 11-15 at a community-based testing site at Burlington High School in Burlington. A team collected nearly 650 specimens May 14-16 at a Department of Health Services facility in Union Grove. One team collected over 230 specimens May 19 at an industrial facility in Sturtevant. One team collected over 250 specimens May 21 at an industrial facility in Burlington. One team gathered over 4,000 specimens May 18-30 at a community-based testing site at Festival Hall in Racine. One team gathered over 960 specimens June 2-4 at a community-based testing site in Mt. Pleasant. One team collected nearly 175 specimens June 4 at an industrial facility in Racine. One team collected over 550 specimens June 4-5 at the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center. One team collected 625 specimens June 8-9 at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. One team gathered over 40 specimens June 9 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Union Grove. One team collected nearly 125 specimens June 11 during facility-based testing in Racine. One team gathered nearly 150 specimens June 18 at senior-living facility in Caledonia. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens June 15-19 at a community-based testing site at Racine’s Horlick High School. One team gathered over 2,100 specimens June 16-20 at the Racine Correctional Institution. Rock County: Two teams collected over 2,400 specimens May 15-22 at community-based testing sites at Beloit’s Krueger Park and Telfer Park. One team collected nearly 80 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Brodhead. One team collected nearly 170 specimens May 29 at an industrial facility in Milton. One team collected over 70 specimens June 1 at a long-term care facility in Beloit. One team collected nearly 30 specimens June 8 during site-based specimen collection in Janesville.

Two teams collected over 2,400 specimens May 15-22 at community-based testing sites at Beloit’s Krueger Park and Telfer Park. One team collected nearly 80 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Brodhead. One team collected nearly 170 specimens May 29 at an industrial facility in Milton. One team collected over 70 specimens June 1 at a long-term care facility in Beloit. One team collected nearly 30 specimens June 8 during site-based specimen collection in Janesville. Rusk County: One team collected nearly 120 specimens May 14 at a community-based testing site at the Rusk County Fairgrounds in Flambeau.

One team collected nearly 120 specimens May 14 at a community-based testing site at the Rusk County Fairgrounds in Flambeau. Sauk County: One team gathered over 175 specimens during testing in Baraboo that concluded April 29. Testing at the Lake Delton seasonal staff dormitory concluded April 25 with approximately 175 specimens collected. Another team collected more than 130 specimens May 7 at a community-based testing site in Spring Green. One team collected over 230 specimens June 4 at a community-based site at the Reedsburg High School in Reedsburg. One team gathered nearly 200 specimens June 11 at a community-based testing site at the Bridges Elementary School in Prairie du Sac. One team collected over 200 specimens June 18 at a community-based testing site at Baraboo High School in Baraboo.

One team gathered over 175 specimens during testing in Baraboo that concluded April 29. Testing at the Lake Delton seasonal staff dormitory concluded April 25 with approximately 175 specimens collected. Another team collected more than 130 specimens May 7 at a community-based testing site in Spring Green. One team collected over 230 specimens June 4 at a community-based site at the Reedsburg High School in Reedsburg. One team gathered nearly 200 specimens June 11 at a community-based testing site at the Bridges Elementary School in Prairie du Sac. One team collected over 200 specimens June 18 at a community-based testing site at Baraboo High School in Baraboo. Sawyer County: One team collected over 100 specimens May 14 at a community-based testing site at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter. One team collected 262 specimens May 15 at a community-based testing site at the Hayward Wesleyan Church in Hayward.

One team collected over 100 specimens May 14 at a community-based testing site at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter. One team collected 262 specimens May 15 at a community-based testing site at the Hayward Wesleyan Church in Hayward. Sheboygan County: One team tested nearly 170 staff and residents April 5 at the Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. One team gathered over 250 specimens May 28-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth. One June 15, one team collected over 50 specimens at a senior-living facility in Oostburg while a second gathered nearly 270 at second senior-living facility in Sheboygan Falls. One team collected nearly 300 specimens June 16 at a senior-living facility in Sheboygan Falls.

One team tested nearly 170 staff and residents April 5 at the Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. One team gathered over 250 specimens May 28-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth. One June 15, one team collected over 50 specimens at a senior-living facility in Oostburg while a second gathered nearly 270 at second senior-living facility in Sheboygan Falls. One team collected nearly 300 specimens June 16 at a senior-living facility in Sheboygan Falls. St. Croix County: One team collected nearly 230 specimens May 8 at a community-based specimen collection site in Baldwin and one team collected nearly 190 specimens May 9 at a community-based specimen collection site in River Falls. One team gathered nearly 40 specimens during site-based specimen collection in New Richmond. One team collected over 100 specimens May 29 at a food-processing facility in River Falls.

One team collected nearly 230 specimens May 8 at a community-based specimen collection site in Baldwin and one team collected nearly 190 specimens May 9 at a community-based specimen collection site in River Falls. One team gathered nearly 40 specimens during site-based specimen collection in New Richmond. One team collected over 100 specimens May 29 at a food-processing facility in River Falls. Trempealeau County: One team gathered 25 specimens May 16 during facility-based testing in Whitehall. One team collected nearly 200 specimens May 20 at a community-based testing site at Arcadia High School in Arcadia.

One team gathered 25 specimens May 16 during facility-based testing in Whitehall. One team collected nearly 200 specimens May 20 at a community-based testing site at Arcadia High School in Arcadia. Walworth County: One team collected over 400 specimens May 7-8 at a food-processing facility in Darien. One team collected over 225 specimens May 11-12 at a community-based testing site at West Park in Darien. Two teams collected nearly 1,300 specimens May 27-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater.

One team collected over 400 specimens May 7-8 at a food-processing facility in Darien. One team collected over 225 specimens May 11-12 at a community-based testing site at West Park in Darien. Two teams collected nearly 1,300 specimens May 27-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater. Washington County: One team collected over 180 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Slinger. One team collected over 1,200 specimens June 1-3 at a community-based testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds near West Bend.

One team collected over 180 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Slinger. One team collected over 1,200 specimens June 1-3 at a community-based testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds near West Bend. Waukesha County : One team collected nearly 925 specimens May 9-12 at a community-based testing site at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha.

: One team collected nearly 925 specimens May 9-12 at a community-based testing site at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha. Waupaca County: One team collected over 170 specimens May 28 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyauwega. One team gathered nearly 125 specimens June 3 during site-based collection near New London.

One team collected over 170 specimens May 28 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyauwega. One team gathered nearly 125 specimens June 3 during site-based collection near New London. Waushara County: One team collected over 1,200 specimens June 1-3 at the Red Granite Correctional Institution. One team collected over 60 specimens June 17 during site-based testing in Hancock.

One team collected over 1,200 specimens June 1-3 at the Red Granite Correctional Institution. One team collected over 60 specimens June 17 during site-based testing in Hancock. Winnebago County: Two teams collected over 800 specimens May 26-28 at Wisconsin Department of Health Services facilities in Oshkosh and Winnebago. One team collected over 150 specimens May 28 at the Winnebago Correctional Center. One team collected over 315 specimens May 29 at the Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh. Two teams gathered nearly 2,500 specimens June 9-11 at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

Two teams collected over 800 specimens May 26-28 at Wisconsin Department of Health Services facilities in Oshkosh and Winnebago. One team collected over 150 specimens May 28 at the Winnebago Correctional Center. One team collected over 315 specimens May 29 at the Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh. Two teams gathered nearly 2,500 specimens June 9-11 at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution. Wood County:One team collected over 250 specimens May 8-9 at a community-based specimen collection site in Wisconsin Rapids. One team collected nearly 200 specimens June 2 at a community-based testing site at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield.

As of June 22, Wisconsin National Guard teams have collected 145,225 specimens statewide.

In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results.

The Wisconsin National Guard has fulfilled a variety of roles across the state since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic began after a March 12 public health emergency declaration from Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin National Guard conducted a warehousing mission March 24 to June 12 where approximately 15 Citizen Soldiers assisted the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at a state warehouse receive personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments from around the state, repackaged them, and redistributed them to areas in need.

A team of approximately 15 troops served as medical and administrative staff at a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Milwaukee from March 31 until June 7. A second team supported a Milwaukee County-run self-isolation facility from March 30 to June 14. A third team supported a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Madison from April 2 to May 27.

Meanwhile a team of Guard members assisted the Dane County Coroner’s Office with mortuary affairs operations from April 14 until June 12.

Other missions completed by the Wisconsin National Guard since the state’s response began in March include when a team of six medics augmented staff for three days at a senior living facility in Grafton after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a temporary staffing shortage.

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission during the April 7 election, where they served as poll workers across 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Guard troops also procured and distributed hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and PPE to polling sites statewide in advance of the election.

Another 160 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the May 12 special election in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Guard members also transported a group of Wisconsin citizens returning from a cruise ship with confirmed COVID-19 cases back to their homes in mid-March after a weeks-long ordeal.

All told, nearly over 1,200 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently serving in direct support of the state’s response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses.