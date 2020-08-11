Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Virginia To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Harder Working Lawyers-Better Compensation

"If you or your loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did.” — Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NORFOLK , VIRGINIA, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker in Virginia who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their wife, adult son or daughter to please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and he will be able to explain how the mesothelioma compensation process works over the phone and after some research give an estimate of what the financial compensation settlement might be. Frequently mesothelioma compensation claims can exceed a million dollars for US Navy Veterans. The average age for a person with mesothelioma is 72 years old and they typically will need the help of their family.

"Norfolk Virginia is the largest navy base in the world, and it has active shipyards. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans and shipyard workers with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. If you or your loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Virginia including communities such as Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, or Portsmouth.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Virginia the Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

Massey Cancer Center Richmond, Virginia: https://www.massey.vcu.edu/

* University of Virginia Cancer Center Charlottesville, Virginia: http://cancer.uvahealth.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Virginia include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, Norfolk Navy shipyard workers, steel workers, factory workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Virginia is home to the largest US Navy base in the United States, as well as one of the world’s largest shipyards. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://Virginia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.