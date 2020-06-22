Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State seeks public feedback on draft Special Order by Consent for T.Z. Osborne Plant in Greensboro

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) is seeking public comment on the draft Special Order by Consent (SOC) for the T.Z. Osborne Wastewater Treatment Plant in Greensboro. The public comment period is open until July 24, 2020.

The draft SOC addresses issues related to the discharge of elevated levels of 1,4-dioxane from the T. Z. Osborne Wastewater Treatment Plant to South Buffalo Creek in the Cape Fear River Basin. On November 14, 2019, DWR issued a Notice of Violation to the City of Greensboro related to discharges of 1,4-dioxane. 1,4 dioxane is an emerging compound that EPA has identified as a likely human carcinogen. The purpose of the draft Order is to reduce the concentrations of 1,4-dioxane being discharged from the wastewater treatment plant and within two years meet a target of 35 μg/l, based on EPA’s drinking water health advisory, to protect downstream drinking water intakes.

The draft SOC and related documents are available on DEQ’s website. Comments may be submitted by email to: publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. Please include “T.Z. Osborne WWTP SOC” in the email subject line. Written comments may also be sent to:

N.C. Division of Water Resources Attn: Brianna Young 1617 Mail Service Center Raleigh, NC 27699-1617

All comments received by July 24, 2020 will be considered in the final determination of the proposed Order. A public meeting may be held if there is a significant degree of public interest.

