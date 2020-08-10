Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Maryland or Their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Accelerated Compensation Results

"The Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Maryland or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. ” — Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BALTIMORE , MARYLAND, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Maryland or their immediate family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Rather than wasting time ordering a 'free' booklet about a cancer you already have-please call Erik to discuss how the financial compensation process works and what will be involved. Erik Karst might be able to accelerate compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma. Because of the Coronavirus there is a good chance people with mesothelioma in Maryland were initially diagnosed with COVID-19. Mesothelioma and Coronavirus share similar symptoms. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is 72 years old.

The Advocate says, "We have enthusiastically endorsed Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because he and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. Before a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Maryland and their family retain the services of a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Maryland please call attorney Erik Karst at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center want’s efforts for people with mesothelioma is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Maryland including communities such as Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Rockville, Hagerstown, or Annapolis.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maryland the Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Baltimore, Maryland:

* University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Cancer Center Baltimore, Maryland: https://umm.edu/programs/cancer

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maryland include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Maryland.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.