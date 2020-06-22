Travel Advisory Update: Lane Closures this Summer for Broadway and Broad Street Bridges over I-95 in Providence

Starting June 29, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin deck replacements for the Broadway and Broad Street bridges over I-95 in downtown Providence, between the east and west service roads along I-95.

The first phase of this project requires closing half of each bridge, reducing the number of travel lanes from four to two, and shifting traffic to the south side of both bridges. These travel lane reductions on both bridges will be in place for approximately 11 months while RIDOT demolishes and replaces the northern half of both bridges. Motorists can expect delays and should consider alternate routes during these closures.

The new traffic pattern for the Broad Street Bridge will be phased in over a period of approximately two weeks starting on Monday, June 29, during which time lane closures are likely. The bridge will be reduced to two lanes by early July. The Broadway closures do not need a transitional period and will begin in mid-July.

Pedestrian access will be maintained wherever possible on the bridges, but detours using adjacent bridges over I-95 are likely.

Overnight lane closures on I-95 under these bridges are possible, but no daytime work is expected that would affect highway travel.

In Spring 2021, traffic will be shifted onto the newly built portion of each bridge while the southern half is demolished and rebuilt. RIDOT anticipates work to be completed in Spring 2022.

Both bridges are 57 years old. The structurally deficient Broad Street Bridge carries approximately 13,260 vehicles per day. The Broadway Bridge carries approximately 15,000 vehicles per day and is only one rating point from becoming structurally deficient. They are being replaced as part of the $19.5 million Bridge Group 1 Providence project which includes concrete repairs, concrete sealing, deck joint repair/replacement, steel beam repair, deck underside repairs and painting on the nearby Eddy Street Bridge and the Westminster Street and Washington Street overpasses on I-95. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 1 Providence project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.