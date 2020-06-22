Proactive Virtual Event Showcases Four Rising Stars of the Life Sciences Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, the digital financial news organization, will be showcasing four rising stars of the life sciences industry with its first North American virtual investor conference.



The event will feature live webcast presentations from companies based in the US and Canada. Delegates will also be given the opportunity to put their questions to the presenters.

Joining Proactive’s One2One Investor Forum at 1pm EST on June 23 are:

Charles Theuer, chief executive of TRACON Pharma (NASDAQ:TCON)

Heman Chao, CEO of Helix BioPharma (TSX:HBP, OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Guy Chamberland, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX Venture:TBP)

Pat McCutcheon, CEO of MediPharm Labs (TSX:LABS)

Proactive chief executive, Ian Mclelland, said: “Proactive is at the forefront of bringing growth companies and investors together digitally.

“Our Virtual One2One, an online variant of the popular conference format we’ve run for more than a decade, is a yet another innovative way we are enabling communication between motivated private shareholders and some of the US and Canada’s most innovative businesses.”

For more information about the Proactive One2One Investor Forum on June 23 at 1pm EST, click the link.

To book a future event, contact John Joyce on jjoyce@proactiveinvestors.com .

For press queries call Ian Lyall on +44 7739 717 275.

About Proactive

Proactive is one of the fastest-growing financial media portals in the world, providing breaking news, commentary, and analysis on listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe. Editorial and video content is featured on Proactive's platforms, and through syndication, it reaches many of the world’s largest news amalgamators, financial websites, and news tracking services. News coverage takes place around the clock via six offices on three continents, and dedicated teams regularly organize large investor events in London, New York, and Sydney. Proactive is proud to serve more than 600 clients worldwide.