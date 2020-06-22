Overnight Closures of Route 879 Bridge to Begin June 29

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on a bridge repair project along Route 879 in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Overnight closures of the bridge spanning Anderson Creek near Curwensville are scheduled for 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM nightly starting Monday, June 29. Repairing it will remove the structure from Clearfield County’s list of bridges in “poor” condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

This will be the first of four series of overnight closures needed for the contractor to remove the existing beams and place the new ones. A detour using Route 729, Route 969 and Route 453 will be in effect for each series. This series, which will allow the contractor to remove the existing beams, is scheduled to end at 6:00 AM Thursday, July 2. PennDOT will issue updates as the remaining series are scheduled.

Work will include replacing the existing T-beams, repairing the concrete abutments, piers, deck, and barriers, installing guiderail, approach paving and miscellaneous construction.

The bridge was originally built in 1950, is 127-feet long and is traveled by an average of more than 4,800 vehicles per day.

PennDOT expects to complete work on this bridge by early November. It will fully open the bridge to traffic earlier if work progress allows. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

This is the seventh and final bridge to see repair and preservation work under a contract covering seven structures in Clearfield County. Work on the other bridges was completed in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $4.8 million contract. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

###