Wyoming Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest closes soon

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest deadline for entries is approaching. The last day to enter shots of Wyoming’s impressive wildlife is June 30. The contest provides shutterbugs an opportunity to have their images in the 2021 calendar, which is printed as the November 2020 issue of the magazine.

“The calendar is one of the most popular issues of Wyoming Wildlife,” said Tracie Binkerd, magazine editor. “Photographers will have the chance to have their photos displayed in the homes of thousands of subscribers and win some great prizes.”

In addition to a feature in the most popular edition of the magazine, photographers have a chance to win a $100 prize for a photo selected for the calendar, with an additional $50 for cover selection, and a 12-by-18 inch matte print from Artizen Photo Printing in Cheyenne.

All photos must be of wildlife and taken in Wyoming. The maximum number of entries per person is 10. The magazine encourages everyone to practice ethical photography, which means keeping your distance and respecting the animal and its habitat.

It is important for photographers to remember the winning images will be printed in a horizontal orientation, and they must be able to be cropped to fit size requirements. Photographers also are encouraged to submit photos representing a variety of seasons.

A full list of rules is available on the Wyoming Wildlife website and entries will be accepted online until midnight June 30.

