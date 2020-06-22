Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Worth $5.09 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019- Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Industry Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susceptibility testing is used in the determination of the antimicrobials inhibiting the growth of the bacteria or fungi causing a specific infection. The aim of antimicrobial susceptibility testing is to predict the in vivo success or failure of antibiotic therapy. Tests performed measure the growth response of an isolated organism to a particular drug or drugs. The results of this test help a healthcare practitioner to determine the most effective drug for treatment of infections. The global burden of infectious diseases is resulting into growing need for susceptibility testing and scientists are striving to develop broad spectrum antibiotics and check microbial susceptibility against them.

Moreover, due to the inappropriate use of antimicrobial medicines, there is emergence of multidrug resistance and resistance developed by various pathogens against the drugs targeted against them is considered as a threat to public health. For instance, World Health Organization (WHO) states that in 2017, 6,00,000 cases were reported for resistance to rifampicin, which is the most effective first-line antibiotic for tuberculosis; of these cases, approximately 82% were resistant to multiple treatment options. Thus, the increasing number of pathogenic bacteria acquiring multidrug resistance and new forms of resistance is persuading clinicians to perform antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) on priority. With respect to the clinical microbiology laboratories, their responsibility is associated with the treatment of the disease including the isolation and identification of the causative pathogen and performing antibiotic susceptibility testing (ASTs).

Hence, governments across the globe are heavily focusing on increasing the awareness about the treatment of infections caused by pathogens and are consistently undertaking initiatives to promote antimicrobial susceptibility testing prior to antibiotic treatment. In 2018, the U.K. government launched a five-year national action plan detailing the contribution of the U.K. in controlling the growing global problem of antimicrobial resistance. Also, the prime minister of India launched ‘TB Free India’ campaign to end tuberculosis (TB) in India by 2025 in March 2018. These initiatives help in to educate decision makers, regulatory agencies, and other end-users regarding the prevention of infections, thereby promoting AST.

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $5.09 billion by 2027. The growth in this market is majorly driven by factors such as rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increased funding and government initiatives, emergence of multidrug resistance, and technological advancements towards the development of rapid AST methods. However, stringent government regulations associated with the AST products hinders the growth of this market.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market studied in this report is segmented on the basis of method (disk diffusion, dilution, rapid automated AST, others), products (manual AST products, automated AST products, consumables), application (clinical diagnosis, drug discovery & development, others), end users (diagnostic laboratories and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes), and geography.

On the basis of product type, manual AST products accounted for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019. The major share of this segment is primarily attributed to the low cost of the manual AST products and requirement of simple handling procedures for these products.

On the basis of method, the disk diffusion segment commanded the largest share of the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019. The major share of this segment is attributed to the simplicity of the test, low cost, and flexibility in selection of disks.

On the basis of application, the clinical diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019. The major share of this segment is attributed to rising burden of antimicrobial resistance and growing awareness about the use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods.

On the basis of end user, diagnostic laboratories & hospitals accounted for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019. The major share of this segment is attributed to the availability of the well-equipped facility and trained/skilled technicians and rise in hospital-acquired infections.

Geographically, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa with a further analysis of the major countries in these regions. North America commanded the largest share of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The major share of this region is mainly attributed to the better adoption of technologically advanced susceptibility testing methods and continuous research for new drugs using ASTs. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing number of infectious diseases especially in China, increasing public health awareness, and self-medication or the increasing use of antibiotics without prescription within the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), MERLIN Diagnostika GmbH (Germany), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), Creative Diagnostics (U.S.), Synbiosis (U.K.), and Zhuhai DL Biotech Co., Ltd (China) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market-5062/

Scope of the Report:

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Method

Disk Diffusion

Automated AST

Dilution

Other Methods

(Other methods includes Etest & Genotypic Methods)

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Products

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products Susceptibility Testing Disks MIC Strips Susceptibility Plates

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Consumables

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Other Applications

(Other applications includes veterinary research, epidemiology & environmental monitoring.)

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

