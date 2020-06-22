EDUCATORS HONORED AT NEBRASKA CTE VIRTUAL SYMPOSIUM | Nebraska Department of Education
News Release
June 22, 2020
Nebraska Career and Technical Education (CTE) held its first Virtual Symposium on June 9. More than 700 Nebraska CTE teachers, school counselors, administrators, and advocates connected from throughout the Midwest. The virtual symposium highlighted information and resources for the Nebraska CTE education community during this time of uncertainty.
Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and Scott Stump, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical, and Adult Education, joined the symposium to discuss the Perkins V plan approval and resources that the federal government is providing to CTE teachers.
The annual Nebraska Excellence in Career and Technical Education Awards and Richard Katt Outstanding Nebraska Career and Technical Educators Awards were presented during the symposium. The awards were co-sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Education, the Nebraska Career Education and Innovation Foundation, and business and industry partners.
The Excellence in Career Education Awards recognize outstanding Nebraska Career Education (NCE) programs and outstanding partnerships with businesses and individuals. Recipients were nominated by Nebraska career educators from across the state.
The Rich Katt Outstanding CTE Educator Award is given annually to a Nebraska CTE educator in each of the six career fields, who has shown exemplary passion resulting in action for Career and Technical Education. All finalists received a plaque and a $1,000 award. These six individuals were interviewed and the Richard Katt Outstanding Nebraska Career and Technical Educator for 2020 was selected. The winner received a special award and an additional $2,500, sponsored by Allo, a Nelnet Company.
The 2020 Excellence in Career Education Award Recipients
The Elaine Stuhr Leadership and Advocacy Award Kathy Gifford, Kearney Board of Education
NCE Distinguished Partner Award Harlan Feather, Grants and Budget Specialist, Nebraska Department of Education
NCE Distinguished Business Partner Awards Common Ground Nebraska Nebraska Army National Guard
Outstanding CTE Administrator Award Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk Public Schools
Outstanding Middle School CTE Program Award Wahoo Middle School
Outstanding Secondary CTE Program Award Wakefield Public Schools
Outstanding Postsecondary CTE Program Award Nebraska Colle of Technical Agriculture
Outstanding Rule 47 Career Academy Program Award Burke High School Aviation Academy
2020 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award Winners
Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Melissa Bonifas, Blue Hill Public Schools Sponsored by the FFA Foundation
Business, Marketing and Management Jan Osborn, Sargent Public Schools
Sponsored by the Nebraska Bankers Association
Communication and Information Systems Tennille Allison, Kearney High School
Sponsored by The Nebraska Tech Collaborative, An Aksarben Workforce Initiative
Health Science
Robyn Jernigan, Omaha Benson High School
Sponsored by Nebraska Medicine
Human Sciences and Education
Jamie Batterman, Scottsbluff Public Schools Sponsored by Black Hills Energy and Nebraska Career Education & Innovation Foundation
Skilled and Technical Sciences
Jesse Zweep, Louisville Public Schools
Sponsored by the Associated General Contractors-Nebraska Chapter and
Nebraska Building Chapter-Associated General Contractors
Overall 2020 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award Winner Jesse Zweep, Louisville Public Schools Sponsored by Allo, A Nelnet Company
More information about each award and award recipient biographies can be found at https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/nebraska-career-education-conference/awards/.