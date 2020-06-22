Coronavirus - South Africa: Upgradation of Lenasia South District Hospital for COVID-19 patients

The Lenasia South District Hospital is being upgraded to include more than a hundred beds for COVID-19. While renovations are underway, the facility remains well-prepared for both emergency and chronic patients.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
