Coronavirus - South Africa: Upgradation of Lenasia South District Hospital for COVID-19 patients

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health Download logo

The Lenasia South District Hospital is being upgraded to include more than a hundred beds for COVID-19. While renovations are underway, the facility remains well-prepared for both emergency and chronic patients.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

