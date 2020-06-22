Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Unemployment Rate Declines to 9.0% in May

7/16/2020 10:00:00 AM

Large Conference Room - 301 S. Park Ave., 4th Floor, Helena, MT 59620

<p>The Department of Labor & Industry is committed to providing meeting access through reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Please contact the Board office prior to the proposed meeting date for further information.</p> <p>New agenda items may be added or removed up to "three business days" before the meeting. For the most accureate agenda, please consult the website at <a href="http://www.realestate.mt.gov">www.realestate.mt.gov</a>. The board may reorder the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.</p>

Rhonda Morgan, Executive Officer 406-841-2320 dlibsdrre@mt.gov