House Island America’s premier private island destination & event venue engages Viener&Partners for Communications & PR

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viener&Partners has been tapped to represent House Island as their communications and public relations agency.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Noah (Gordon, Owner of House Island),” states Hilarie Viener, Founder of Viener&Partners. “He’s a real visionary, as well as someone who believes in investing in his community. It’s a true pleasure to find that in a client and be afforded the chance to be at the “ground-floor” of this new venture and watch it develop.”

House Island is just off the coast of Portland, Maine. Mr. Gordon, a native of the area who achieved success in other businesses, identified a need in his home city. “When I saw that this property was up for sale, I had to buy it. We didn’t have a truly remarkable place for special events – and I knew this was the perfect spot,” states Gordon.

House Island, which includes 12 acres of natural beauty in Casco Bay, was purchased in October 2019 by Gordon. His goal was to open Spring 2020 and he was diligently working on renovations and updating all the facilities on the island to make it a world-class destination.

To be sure House Island was positioned in just the right way, he reached out to his life-long friend, Devin Wilson, Managing Director of A.P. Keaton, a full-service marketing and branding agency, and engaged the agency to update and refresh the island’s brand platform and identity to reflect his goals for the island.

His plan was to establish House Island as the premier private island hospitality and destination event venue in the US, and then open a Yacht Club on the property, as well.

In early 2020, Mr. Gordon was getting ready to get the word out. “As we began to discuss how to market House Island and all that came with developing it as a brand and positioning it to the global luxury consumer, the global health pandemic began which eventually created an entirely different set of circumstances,” states Ms. Viener. “So, we had to figure out the pivot.”

Now, his plans of opening this ultra-luxury venue (for weddings, retreats and other landmark events) along with inaugurating the region’s most exclusive new yacht club, changed to renting his side of the island as a safe haven due to the swift migration to more remote locations that offered safety, security and privatized living.

"Like so many businesses in hospitality and other industries, we’ve had to restructure our core operations and offering,” said Gordon. "When we saw the almost immediate uptick in rentals of properties in the Hamptons, Connecticut and various other areas, we saw an opportunity.”

“What we have to offer is quite unique,” states Gordon. “And having Viener&Partners along for this incredible journey has been a blessing. Hilarie is so well-versed and a deeply knowledgeable professional, she has been an incredible sounding board and has helped us truly hone-in on and showcase all the special attributes of the property.”

The northern 12 acres of House Island with its 360 degrees of unobstructed vistas of Casco Bay, 5 beaches, 3 luxurious homes, 3 helicopter take-off and landing zones, deep water anchorages for yachts and killer sunrises and sunsets.

Activities on House Island read like a list from an idyllic summer camp, including sailing, kayaking, deep sea fishing, swimming off the island’s 5 private beaches, bird-watching (ospreys and bald eagles glide at eye level along the island's bluffs) and a host of lawn games and outdoor sports. And of course, kids of all ages can take a running jump off the pier into the cool waters of Casco Bay. And, as day turns to night, the island is perfect for late afternoon cocktails or a bonfire lobster-bake on the beach.

Bespoke customization options include activity guides, camp counselors for kids, private chefs, 24/7 security and many other adjustable amenities.

So, while things did not go as planned, a silver lining opportunity emerged. “With House Island pivoting to safe haven buyout rentals this Summer and Fall, it continues to book weddings, retreats and other landmark events for 2021 and beyond, " states Viener. "Coupled with constantly monitoring marketplace trends, this strategy allows House Island, an extraordinarily beautiful place that attracts people from all over the globe, to offer valuable services now and in the future."

